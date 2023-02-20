TREYNOR – The Treynor Cardinals used a 14-2 run in the first half to gain control and another 14-2 run in the second half to put the Clarinda boys basketball team away in a 70-43 Treynor victory Friday, Feb. 17, in a Class 2A District 16 semifinal, played at Treynor High School.

The loss ended Clarinda’s season at 12-11 and ended the career for a group of eight seniors.

Wyatt Schmitt and Creighton Tuzzio connected early for Clarinda and the game was tied at five after five minutes. Treynor’s Jace Tams heated up to end the quarter, scoring 10 points in the final three minutes of the quarter, including a deep stepback triple at the first quarter buzzer. His first 3-pointer started the first 14-2 run that stretched into the second quarter and had Treynor in front 19-7.

The two teams of Cardinals traded a few baskets in the second quarter, but a 6-0 Treynor run pushed the lead to 20 at the 2:27 mark of the second quarter. Clarinda was able to score five straight at that point and trailed 36-20 at halftime after a Treynor free throw.

Clarinda scored six of the first seven points of the second half to cut Treynor’s lead to 11, but Ethan Konz hit from outside at the 4:43 mark of the third quarter, starting the second 14-2 run.

“We were coming up with empty possessions three out of four times and three out of four times they were scoring,” Clarinda head coach Rod Eberly said. “I don’t think it was a lack of defending, they ran some good sets that we had trouble communicating on that left their good shooters open and they made us pay.”

Konz and Tams combined for six triples scoring 17 and 16, respectively. Karson Elwood added 15 points as Treynor advanced to Tuesday’s district final.

Eberly said the offensive troubles that his team has struggled with at times all year showed up again.

“They pushed us out and took us out of the rhythm of what we wanted to do,” Eberly said. “We put some new stuff in this week and if we would have been able to run it through to its end, I think we would have gotten a lot better outcome, but we weren’t patient enough.”

Seven of Clarinda’s eight seniors saw time in the game. Only three that played Friday return next year, including Tuzzio, who led Clarinda with 15 points and six rebounds.

Tadyn Brown also reached double figures with 10 points for Clarinda. He added three assists. Schmitt recorded seven points and six rebounds. Kade Engstrand hit a triple and collected three rebounds. Isaac Jones, Ethan McAndrews and Andrew Jones all put up two points each with Isaac Jones leading Clarinda with seven rebounds and McAndrews adding five. Adam Johnson and Dalton Wright both scored one point.

Starters Brown, Schmitt, McAndrews and Isaac Jones exit the program along with reserves Johnson, Wright and Engstrand as well as Anthony Webb.

“(The seniors) have been great and have seen a new era of Cardinal basketball,” Eberly said. “Seven years ago we were 3-18 and then this year we were 12-11. Last year we were 14-10 and 11-11 two years ago. They have been part of at least getting us back to being average. Hopefully we’ll take the next step soon in becoming a really good basketball team.”