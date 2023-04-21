The Clarinda track and field teams swept the Southwest Valley co-ed meet Thursday, April 20.

The Cardinal boys rolled to the team title with 157 points, beating runner-up East Mills by 74. Shenandoah finished third with 81 points, just two behind the Wolverines. Essex was ninth with nine points.

The Clarinda girls finished with 121 points, seven better than Fremont-Mills. Shenandoah took eighth with 38 points. Essex was 10th with 23 points and Sidney 12th with 10 points.

The Clarinda boys won seven events while Shenandoah finished with five event wins.

Both teams scored a lot of their points in the relays as the two rivals finished in the top two spots in four different relay events.

Clarinda was first and Shenandoah second in the 4x200 relay. Wyatt Schmitt, Cooper Phillips, Isaac Jones and Tadyn Brown took the baton home in 1 minute, 32.89 seconds, just ahead of Shenandoah’s time of 1:33.24 with Hunter Dukes, Alex Razee, Cole Graham and Brody Cullin.

Those four Mustangs also won the 4x100 in 44.62 and the 4x400 in 3:39.73. Dukes, Cullin, Razee and Xavier Martin took the 800 medley title in 1:39.40.

Clarinda was second in each of those three relays. Jones, Brown, Schmitt and Phillips finished the 4x100 relay in 45.09. The team of Alec Wyman, Kaiden Roop, Kade Engstrand and Jonah Norton were second in the 4x400 in 3:50.02 and the 800 medley team of Adam Johnson, Roop, Norton and Wyman finished in 1:44.

The Cardinals also won the 1,600 medley and 4x800 meter relays. The medley team of Schmitt, Jones, Brown and Kyle Wagoner finished in 3:44.95, while the 4x800 team brought home a win in 9:41.94 with Ronnie Weidman, Morgan Manes, Deacon Iversen and Alex Lihs.

The Mustangs were third in the 4x800, with Rafe Rodewald, Damien Little Thunder, Dalton Kellogg and Braden Mick completing the eight laps in 10:19.20.

The Cardinals and Mustangs also had high marks in the field events. The shot put wasn’t contested because of wet grounds, but Shenandoah’s Tyler Laughlin and Kemper Long took home the top two spots in the discus. Laughlin’s best throw was an even 151 feet, while Long’s traveled 119-8. Clarinda’s Jordan Butt finished third at 114-9. Shenandoah’s Beau Sample ended fourth in 102-9.

Brown gave Clarinda a win in the long jump at 20-2, while Roop was fourth at 17-5. Jones took second in the high jump at 6-1.

Treyton Schaapherder was a double winner for Clarinda, easily winning the 3,200-meter run in 9:55.98, and taking the 1,600-meter title in 4:40.87. Wagoner was second in the 1,600 in 4:48.04.

Shenandoah’s Dylan Kellogg brought home fifth-place in the 3,200 in 12:20.31.

Clarinda’s final win came from Wyman in the 400-meter dash, finishing in 55.54. Lihs finished second in 55.81.

Phillips and Norton finished second and third in the 200 for Clarinda, with Phillips finishing in an even 24 seconds and Norton in 24.11. Weidman added a runner-up mark in the 800 in 2:17.21. Xavier DeGroot finished fourth in the 110-meter hurdles in 16.86. Johnson brought home fifth in the 100 in 12.19.

Graham was a winner for Shenandoah in the 200 in 23.70. Rodewald added a fifth-place mark in the 800 in 2:27.47.

Titus Steng won the 100-, 200- and 400-meter wheelchair events in finishing times of 23.18, 46.90 and 1:43.78.

Tony Racine scored eight of Essex’s nine points with a runner-up finish in the long jump. His best leap was 18-2. An eighth-place throw of 99-10 in the discus from John Staley gave the Trojans their other point.

The Clarinda girls came in first in four different events.

Taylor Cole and Mayson Hartley started their day on the tennis courts in Clarinda. Both then traveled to Corning where they earned individual wins. Cole won the 200-meter dash title in 27.44 and Hartley the 1,500 in 5:08.28.

Raenna Henke won the 3,000-meter run title for the Cardinals in 11:19.12. She also anchored the winning 1,600 medley relay in 4:48.13 with Kelby Gray, Carli Kent and Maya Hunter.

The Cardinals added runner-up relay finishes in the 4x100 and 4x800 events. Cole was joined by Maddie Cole, Bailey Nordyke and Presley Jobe in finishing the 4x100 in 54.30. The 4x800 team of Kambry Gordon, Addison Moore, Richlyn Muff and Amelia Hesse ended in 11:54.89

The Cardinals were also third in the 4x200 with Jobe, Maddie Cole, Addy Wagoner and Aly Meier in 1:58.55 and fourth in the 4x400 with Hartley, Lylly Merrill, Ellie Cole and Sage Howard in 4:44.69.

The Cardinals added a fifth-place finish in the shuttle hurdle relay and ended sixth in the 800 medley relay.

Henke was second behind Hartley in the 1,500 in 5:12.83. Hunter came home second in the 800 in 2:43.64.

Nordyke and Hesse were third and fourth in the 400 hurdles in 1:14.39 and 1:17.45. Carsen Wellhausen added a third-place mark in the high jump at 4-4.

Paige May finished sixth in the 100 hurdles in 18.07 and Quinn Durfey was sixth in the discus for the Cardinals at 76-10.

The Sidney Cowgirls competed in one event and Lilly Peters brought home a win in the discus with a best throw of an even 104 feet.

Brianne Johnson of Essex added a fifth-place mark in the discus at 79-7. Cindy Swain was fourth in the 100 for the Trojanettes in 13.86. Riley King was a double scorer in the distance events for Essex, finishing third in the 3,000 in 12:37.41 and sixth in the 1,500 in 6:10.22.

King also anchored the sixth-place 1,600 medley relay team that finished in 5:24.98. Addy Resh, Tori Burns and Alex King were also part of that team.

Shenandoah’s top finishes of the day were a runner-up mark from Chloe Denton in the 100-meter hurdles in 15.70 and from Hailey Egbert in the 3,000 in 11:31.41. Egbert added a fourth-place finish in the 1,500 in 5:24.67.

The Fillies finished fourth in the shuttle hurdle and 800 medley relays. The hurdle team of Kate Lantz, Caroline Rogers, Jenna Burdorf and Chloe Denton finished in 1:13.06, while the medley team of Rogers, Lantz, Denton and Lynnae Green completed the distance in 2:05.40.

The Fillies were also fifth in the 4x100 relay with Rogers, Lantz, Denton and Irrys Humphrey in 54.85.

The Shenandoah girls and boys are back on the track Monday in Glenwood. Clarinda’s teams travel to Audubon Tuesday. Essex hosts a meet Tuesday, which also includes Sidney.

Full Clarinda, Essex, Shenandoah and Sidney results (Top 8 places noted)

Girls

Team scoring: 1. Clarinda 121; 8. Shenandoah 38; 10. Essex 23; 12. Sidney 10.

100-meter dash: 4. Cindy Swain, Essex 13.86; 7. Maddie Cole, Clarinda 14.04; 8. Presley Jobe, Clarinda 14.24; Aly Meier, Clarinda 14.26; Aliyah Parker, Shenandoah 16.45; Natalie Taylor, Essex 19.23.

200-meter dash: 1. Taylor Cole, Clarinda 27.44; Rylynne Gammell, Shenandoah 33.48; Jesi Osthoff, Clarinda 33.80.

800-meter run: 2. Maya Hunter, Clarinda 2:43.64; 8. Addison Moore, Clarinda 3:01.46; Richlyn Muff, Clarinda 3:04.76; Kylie Valdez, Essex 3:05.40.

1,500-meter run: 1. Mayson Hartley, Clarinda 5:08.28; 2. Raenna Henke, Clarinda 5:12.83; 4. Hailey Egbert, Shenandoah 5:24.67; 6. Riley King, Essex 6:10.22; Mallory Dickerson, Shenandoah 6:37.54.

3,000-meter run: 1. Raenna Henke, Clarinda 11:19.12; 2. Hailey Egbert, Shenandoah 11:31.41; 3. Riley King, Essex 12:37.41.

100-meter hurdles: 2. Chloe Denton, Shenandoah 15.70; 6. Paige May, Clarinda 18.07; 8. Bailey Nordyke, Clarinda 18.74; Brianne Johnson, Essex 19.45; Kambry Gordon, Clarinda 20.68; Abbey Dumler, Shenandoah 21.61; Mariska Kirchert, Essex 21.66.

400-meter hurdles: 3. Bailey Nordyke, Clarinda 1:14.39; 4. Amelia Hesse, Clarinda 1:17.45; Kambry Gordon, Clarinda 1:25.41; Abbey Dumler, Shenandoah 1:33.98.

High jump: 3. Carsen Wellhausen, Clarinda 4-4.

Long jump: Mallory Dickerson, Shenandoah 11-10; Irrys Humphrey, Shenandoah 11-5.5; Makayla Cochran, Shenandoah 10-6.5.

Discus: 1. Lilly Peters, Sidney 104-0; 5. Brianne Johnson, Essex 79-7; 6. Quinn Durfey, Clarinda 76-10; 7. Lylly Merrill, Clarinda 75-7; Natalie Taylor, Essex 65-3.

4x100 meter relay: 2. Clarinda (Taylor Cole, Maddie Cole, Bailey Nordyke, Presley Jobe) 54.30; 5. Shenandoah (Caroline Rogers, Kate Lantz, Irrys Humphrey, Chloe Denton) 54.85; Essex (Mariska Kirchert, Brooke Burns, Tori Burns, Cindy Swain) 57.89; Clarinda (Elleson Nothwehr, Annika Price, Elesiea Smith, Carsen Wellhausen) 57.95.

4x200 meter relay: 3. Clarinda (Presley Jobe, Maddie Cole, Addy Wagoner, Aly Meier) 1:58.55; 8. Clarinda (Elleson Nothwehr, Annika Price, Elexiea Smith, Carsen Wellhausen) 2:09.29; Shenandoah (Irrys Humphrey, Makayla Cochran, Aliyah Parker, Rylynne Gammell) 2:12.54.

4x400 meter relay: 4. Clarinda (Mayson Hartley, Lylly Merrill, Ellie Cole, Sage Howard) 4:44.69.

4x800 meter relay: 2. Clarinda (Kambry Gordon, Addison Moore, Richlyn Muff, Amelia Hesse) 11:54.89.

800-meter medley relay: 4. Shenandoah (Caroline Rogers, Lynnae Green, Kate Lantz, Chloe Denton) 2:05.40; 6. Clarinda (Kelby Gray, Carli Kent, Aly Meier, Addy Wagoner) 2:05.80.

1,600-meter medley relay: 1. Clarinda (Kelby Gray, Carli Kent, Maya Hunter, Raenna Henke) 4:48.13; 6. Essex (Addy Resh, Tori Burns, Alex King, Riley King) 5:24.98; 8. Shenandoah (Makayla Cochran, Jenna Burdorf, Rylynne Gammell, Mallory Dickerson) 5:33.98.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 4. Shenandoah (Kate Lantz, Caroline Rogers, Jenna Burdorf, Chloe Denton) 1:13.06; 5. Clarinda (Paige May, Amelia Hesse, Kambry Gordon, Bailey Nordyke) 1:17.59; 8. Essex (Mariska Kirchert, Alex King, Kylie Valdez, Brianne Johnson) 1:27.36.

Boys

Team scoring: 1. Clarinda 157; 3. Shenandoah 81; 9. Essex 9.

100-meter dash: 5. Adam Johnson, Clarinda 12.19; 7. Ayden Sunderman, Clarinda 12.24; Treyten Foster, Shenandoah 12.35; Kade Engstrand, Clarinda 12.52; Gage Sample, Shenandoah 12.90; Ashon Kline, Essex 13.75; Cooper O’Brien, Shenandoah 15.41.

100-meter wheelchair: 1. Titus Steng, Shenandoah 23.18.

200-meter dash: 1. Cole Graham, Shenandoah 23.70; 2. Cooper Phillips, Clarinda 24.00; 3. Jonah Norton, Clarinda 24.11; 5. Kaiden Roop, Clarinda 25.00; Wade Sholes, Essex 27.56; Vincent Ford, Shenandoah 28.19; Cooper O’Brien, Shenandoah 33.51.

200-meter wheelchair: 1. Titus Steng, Shenandoah 46.90.

400-meter dash: 1. Alec Wyman, Clarinda 55.54; 2. Alex Lihs, Clarinda 55.81; 6. Hunter Swank, Shenandoah 1:00.98; 7. Braden Mick, Shenandoah 1:02.64; Ashon Kline, Essex 1:07.39; Vincent Ford, Shenandoah 1:07.40; Isaiah Sholes, Essex 1:16.46.

400-meter wheelchair: 1. Titus Steng, Shenandoah 1:43.78.

800-meter run: 2. Ronnie Weidman, Clarinda 2:17.21; 5. Rafe Rodewald, Shenandoah 2:27.47; 6. Dalton Kellogg, Shenandoah 2:29.04; Christian Gross, Clarinda 2:40.40; Wyatt Baldwin, Shenandoah 2:59.57; Keaton Anderson, Essex 3:06.54.

1,600-meter run: 1. Treyton Schaapherder, Clarinda 4:40.87; 2. Kyle Wagoner, Clarinda 4:48.04; 8. Damien Little Thunder, Shenandoah 5:58.63; Wyatt Baldwin, Shenandoah 6:45.09; Keaton Anderson, Essex 7:36.96.

3,200-meter run: 1. Treyton Schaapherder, Clarinda 9:55.98; 5. Dylan Kellogg, Shenandoah 12:20.31; Keaton Anderson, Essex 15:52.20.

110-meter hurdles: 4. Xavier DeGroot, Clarinda 16.86; Ben Labrum, Shenandoah 18.69; Crayton Iversen, Clarinda 19.81.

400-meter hurdles: 6. Noah Harris, Clarinda 1:03.79; 7. Matthew Moutray, Shenandoah 1:04.89; 8. Hunter Swank, Shenandoah 1:06.30; Taten Eighmy, Clarinda 1:08.20.

High jump: 2. Isaac Jones, Clarinda 6-1.

Long jump: 1. Tadyn Brown, Clarinda 20-2; 2. Tony Racine, Essex 18-2; 4. Kaiden Roop, Clarinda 17-5; 7. Jonah Norton, Clarinda 17-0.5; Wade Sholes, Essex 15-5.5; Hunter Swank, Shenandoah 15-0; Ashon Kline, Essex 14-8.25.

Discus: 1. Tyler Laughlin, Shenandoah 151-0; 2. Kemper Long, Shenandoah 118-8; 3. Jordan Butt, Clarinda 114-9; 4. Beau Sample, Shenandoah 102-9; 8. John Staley, Essex 99-10; Cash Seaman, Essex 86-3; Wade Sholes, Essex 67-4.

4x100 meter relay: 1. Shenandoah (Hunter Dukes, Brody Cullin, Cole Graham, Alex Razee) 44.62; 2. Clarinda (Isaac Jones, Tadyn Brown, Wyatt Schmitt, Cooper Phillips) 45.09; 6. Clarinda (Ayden Sunderman, Nolan Wyman, Taten Eighmy, Cole Baumgart) 48.39; 8. Shenandoah (Xavier Martin, Zane McManis, River Smithhisler, Treyten Foster) 49.13.

4x200 meter relay: 1. Clarinda (Wyatt Schmitt, Cooper Phillips, Isaac Jones, Tadyn Brown) 1:32.89; 2. Shenandoah (Hunter Dukes, Alex Razee, Cole Graham, Brody Cullin) 1:33.24; 6. Shenandoah (Gage Sample, River Smithhisler, Treyvein Thompson, Ayden Johnson) 1:45.60; Essex (Isaiah Sholes, Wade Sholes, Qwintyn Vanatta, Ashon Kline) 1:57.94; Clarinda (Landen Carson, Aidan Johnson, Cesar Zavala, Brayden Tillman) 1:59.84.

4x400 meter relay: 1. Shenandoah (Alex Razee, Hunter Dukes, Cole Graham, Brody Cullin) 3:39.73; 2. Clarinda (Alec Wyman, Kaiden Roop, Kade Engstrand, Jonah Norton) 3:50.02; 7. Clarinda (Noah Harris, Alex Lihs, Landen Carson, Morgan Manes) 4:00.08.

4x800 meter relay: 1. Clarinda (Ronnie Weidman, Morgan Manes, Deacon Iversen, Alex Lihs) 9:41.94; 3. Shenandoah (Rafe Rodewald, Damien Little Thunder, Dalton Kellogg, Braden Mick) 10:19.20.

800-meter medley relay: 1. Shenandoah (Xavier Martin, Hunter Dukes, Brody Cullin, Alex Razee) 1:39.40; 2. Clarinda (Adam Johnson, Kaiden Roop, Jonah Norton, Alec Wyman) 1:44.00; 5. Shenandoah (Zane McManis, Treyten Foster, Ben Labrum, Ayden Johnson) 1:51.60; Clarinda (Cole Bamgart, Xavier DeGroot, Kade Engstrand, Nolan Wyman) 1:52.30.

1,600-meter medley relay: 1. Clarinda (Wyatt Schmitt, Isaac Jones, Tadyn Brown, Kyle Wagoner) 3:44.95; 5. Shenandoah (Zane McManis, Ayden Johnson, Xavier Martin, Rafe Rodewald) 4:18.35; 7. Clarinda (Ayden In, Crayton Iversen, Deacon Iversen, Morgan Manes) 4:24.39.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 6. Shenandoah (Ben Labrum, Matthew Moutray, Treyvein Thompson, Gage Sample) 1:15.88.