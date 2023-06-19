The Clarinda A’s scored three runs in the first inning and Gavin Shearer pitched seven scoreless innings as the A’s earned a 4-0 win over the Kansas City Knights Friday, June 16.

Shearer scattered six hits and one walk while striking out seven in his seven innings on the mound. Brock Wallace finished the job, striking out three in two perfect innings to preserve the win.

The first four A’s reached base to start the game, with Terrick Thompson opening play with a single. Gavin Long walked and then Cole Warehime singled in Thompson. Paxton Terveen followed with a sacrifice fly and then Nick Massarini’s groundout plated Warehime, pushing Clarinda’s lead to 3-0.

Warehime’s sacrifice fly in the sixth produced Clarinda’s other run.

Thompson scored the sixth inning run and led the A’s bats with three hits and two runs scored. Massarini added two hits and an RBI. Warehime, Terveen, Joey Little and Luke Spencer all had hits for the A’s, who improved to 9-4 on the season.