Sheldon leads strong offensive performance as Cowgirls down Bedford

Sidney senior Jolie Sheldon led the Cowgirl bats with four hits in a 10-4 win at Bedford, while Sidney baseball gave up a five-run lead in losing 8-7 to the Bulldogs in non-conference road games played Thursday, June 3.

Sheldon wasn’t the only one who had a big day offensively for the Cowgirls, who put up 10 runs on 15 against Bedford pitching.

Mia Foster had three hits, two runs scored and two RBIs. Harley Spurlock had three hits from the number nine spot in the lineup. Fallon Sheldon and Kaden Payne added two hits each for Sidney, with Payne driving in two and Sheldon scoring three times.

Makenna Laumann struck out six to earn the win in the circle. She went the distance giving up five hits, five walks and four runs, three earned.

In the baseball game, Bedford scored three runs in the seventh without recording an out to walk off a winner.

Sidney had scored twice in the top of the seventh when a walk and a hit batter turned into two runs to take a 7-5 lead.

Sidney scored three runs in the first inning and extended the lead to 5-0 in the top of the fifth, but the Cowboys watched five Bulldogs cross the plate in the home fifth to tie the game.

Brydon Huntley and Garett Phillips led the Sidney offense with two hits each with Huntley scoring twice. Leighton Whipple reached base four times and scored three runs. Cole Stenzel added two runs scored for the Cowboys, who fell to 2-4 on the season.