The Shenandoah Mustangs youth wrestlers participated in AAU district wrestling Sunday, Feb. 5, at Glenwood. Twenty-two Shenandoah wrestlers took to the mat with 14 advancing to the State Tournament, set for Feb. 25-26 in Des Moines.

Shenandoah K-8 Principal Aaron Burdorf said to qualify you must place in the top four in your age group and weight class. These 14 are the state representatives:

In the third and fourth grade division, at 66 pounds, second place finisher Turner Martin; and at 94 pounds, fourth place finisher Trevon Fuller.

In the fifth and sixth grade division, at 60 pounds, champion Garrett Mather; at 86 pounds, fourth place finisher Carter Wooten; at 103 pounds, third place finisher Tyson Harris; at 108 pounds, second place finisher Blake Burdorf; and at 148 pounds, champion Charlie Liles.

In the seventh and eighth grade division, at 125 pounds, second place finisher Hayden Roush; at 140 pounds, third place finisher Carter Sells; at 145 pounds, champion Lukus Major; at 171 pounds, third place finisher Jaxsen Simmert; at 189 pounds, fourth place finisher Quinton Gough; at 215 pounds, third place finisher Jaden Corpron-Shive and champion Will Berning.