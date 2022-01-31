Shenandoah 1-2, Southwest Iowa 2-1 at St. Albert quad

The Shenandoah wrestling team earned a second Hawkeye 10 Conference dual win of the season as part of a 1-2 showing at a quad at St. Albert High School, Thursday, Jan. 27.

Southwest Iowa was also at the dual and won two of its three matches, including a 40-36 win over the Mustangs.

Shenandoah beat St. Albert 57-6 and lost to Atlantic-CAM 75-3. The Warriors beat St. Albert 42-24 and lost to Atlantic-CAM 70-10.

The Warriors won four of the seven contested matches against the Mustangs, with both teams taking three forfeits.

Mark Hardy and Jade Spangler won by first period fall for the Mustangs while Brody Cullin won by fall in the third period.

Brexton Roberts was a first period winner for the Warriors. Cooper Marvel and Seth Ettleman both earned pins in the third period, while Kyle Kesterson was victorious with a 13-3 major decision over Owen Laughlin at 138 pounds.

Shenandoah won all four contested matches in its dual against St. Albert.

Logan Dickerson and Ethan Richardson both won by fall in less than a minute. Jayden Dickerson won with a 16-0 technical fall over Andrew Crawley and Cole Scamman earned a 12-0 major decision over Zach Williams.

Laughlin earned Shenandoah’s only win against Atlantic-CAM, beating Dante Hedrington 3-0 at 138.

Shenandoah lost seven matches by fall in the dual against the Trojans, gave up five forfeits and Jayden Dickerson dropped a 3-2 decision to Owen Hoover at 160.

There were just three contested matches in the Southwest Iowa/St. Albert dual and the Falcons won two of them. Roberts earned a first period fall at 195 for the Warriors. Southwest Iowa took six forfeit wins to St. Albert’s two to secure the dual win.

Ettleman and Gabe Johnson were winners for the Warriors against Atlantic-CAM.

Ettleman won by fall at 113 and Johnson earned a 17-5 major decision at 120.

The Trojans took four forfeits and won seven matches by fall over Southwest Iowa. Only Kurt Speed went the distance in a loss for the Warriors, dropping a 17-3 major decision to Brian South at 152.

Southwest Iowa finished the day with a 9-10 dual record while Shenandoah ended 7-10. The Mustangs finished the conference dual season at 2-8.