The Shenandoah boys 4x100 meter relay team won their heat and easily ran their best time of the season at the Drake Relays Saturday, April 29.

The 4x100 team of Hunter Dukes, Alex Razee, Cole Graham and Brody Cullin finished in 44.08 seconds, beating their season’s best time by .33 seconds, and finishing 32nd in a field of 96 teams.

Additionally, Shenandoah freshman Titus Steng brought home a medal in the 400-meter wheelchair event as one of four events Shenandoah track and field competed in April 28-29, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

The Mustang relay team was in the second of 12 heats and won it by .31 seconds. They were still in first until heat seven and continued to be in a top eight finals qualifying position until the ninth heat.

“The 4x100 was such an incredible race from the start,” Shenandoah head coach Ty Ratliff said. “Hunter got out quickly to give us a tremendous start. By the time the baton was handed to our anchor leg, Brody, I knew we would win the race. The boys performed extremely well on a big stage. All of the handoffs were as clean as they could be and we were excited to stay in the top eight as long as we did. It was great they got to this stage and experienced the Blue Oval. Cole Graham, our freshman runner, got some valuable experience as a young runner there for the first time. Their confidence is very high after that performance and we feel we have more time to shave, too.”

Cullin said it was an unforgettable experience.

“It was one of the more exciting things I have ever been a part of,” Cullin said. “It felt great to get our handoffs down and beat our PR. It felt good to beat some of the best competitors in the state.”

Steng was able to compete at Drake Stadium for the first time and finished sixth in the 400-meter wheelchair event in a time of 1:28.19.

“This was such an incredible experience for Titus,” Ratliff said. “He has come a long way since he started. He had a great personal best, racing against some of the best in the state. It was great to watch him earn a Drake Relays medal. We are learning day-by-day the techniques associated with wheelchair racing. The more we are around it, the more we learn from other racers. This year has been special, getting to watch Titus become the athlete he had.”

Senior Tyler Laughlin and sophomore Chloe Denton were also part of Shenandoah’s Drake Relays team. Denton finished 17th in a 32-athlete field in the 100-meter hurdles, finishing in 15.59 seconds. Laughlin scratched on all three of his discus attempts.

“Chloe had a great race from start to finish,” Ratliff said. “She got out great and attacked the hurdles all the way through. She was right with the leader until the last couple hurdles. This was a great experience for her. She was just off her school record and PR of the season by .07. Tyler had a rough day, unfortunately. He had some great releases but couldn’t save them in the end. He’s a great thrower and will rebound from this. Although the results were different from what we wanted, he gained valuable experience from competing there against other elite athletes.”

The Mustangs and Fillies begin the stretch run of the season Thursday with the Hawkeye 10 Conference meet at Red Oak.

Full Shenandoah results

Girls

100-meter hurdles: 17. Chloe Denton 15.59.

Boys

400-meter wheelchair: 6. Titus Steng 1:28.19.

Discus: Tyler Laughlin No distance.

4x100 meter relay: 32. Shenandoah (Hunter Dukes, Alex Razee, Cole Graham, Brody Cullin) 44.08.