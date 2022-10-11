Shenandoah adds girls wrestling

The Shenandoah school board officially added girls wrestling as an athletic team for the 2022-2023 season during its regular meeting Monday, Oct. 10.

Girls wrestling has grown quite rapidly over the last several years and this is the first year that the sport is sanctioned by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.

Girls wrestling practice begins across the state Oct. 31, with the first competition date set for Nov. 14. Super Regional Qualifying Meets take place Jan. 27, with the first IGHSAU state wrestling tournament set for Feb. 2-3, in Coralville.

Shenandoah Activities Director Jon Weinrich said they have approximately seven girls in grades 7-12 who have signed up and are interested in competing. The district is now looking for a head girls wrestling coach, who will work with the current boys wrestling staff, as the girls and boys will likely practice together.

Weinrich said there is also the possibility of holding joint practices/scrimmages with other schools as the IGHSAU is allowing unlimited scrimmages this year. Weinrich said while they are open to working with other schools and programs in that capacity, the goal is to create a successful girls wrestling program in Shenandoah.

“We would like our girls to be wrestling in Shenandoah gear to help build the program,” Weinrich said.

While the girls program will likely have many of the same dates and sites as the boys, Weinrich said they will have their own schedule, which is still be worked on.