Shenandoah athletes earn fall all-conference academic award

There were seven Shenandoah athletes who earned Fall Sport All-Academic Awards from the Hawkeye 10 Conference.
All senior letter winners who have attained a cumulative 3.5 GPA during their high school careers receive this award. The list of award honorees for volleyball, football, girls and boys cross country and football cheerleading for the conference was released Monday, Oct. 31.
Shenandoah award winners were Lauryn Dukes, Beau Gardner, Blake Herold, Kate Lantz, Amelia Mattes, Emma Olson and Tysen Shaw.
There were 165 student-athletes honored across all 11 conference schools.