Shenandoah athletes earn Hawkeye 10 Spring All-Academic Award

There were 10 Shenandoah athletes who earned the Hawkeye 10 Conference Spring Sport All-Academic Award. The list of athletes honored was released Wednesday, June 1, by the conference.

Only seniors are eligible for the award and each must be a letter winner and have attained a 3.5 cumulative GPA during their high school career.

Four members of the Shenandoah girls golf team earned the award. They were Mya Hammons, Jocelyn Kirk, Morgan McGargill and Keelee Razee.

Lucy Martin and Le Yuan Sun from the girls tennis team earned the award, as did Eli Schuster and Josh Schuster from the boys tennis team.

Other Shenandoah athletes honored were Evan Holmes (boys track and field), Hadlee Kinghorn (girls track and field) and Nick Opal (boys golf).

In all, there were over 200 athletes across the Hawkeye 10 in golf, tennis, track and field and soccer who earned the award.