Shenandoah athletes receive Hawkeye 10 Academic Award

There were 10 Shenandoah athletes who received the all-academic award from the Hawkeye 10 Conference.

Hawkeye 10 Academic Award winners must be senior letter winners who have attained a 3.5 cumulative GPA during their high school career.

The list for Shenandoah includes seven basketball players and three cheerleaders.

Girls basketball players Brooklen Black, Allie Eveland, Keelee Razee and Reese Spiegel received the honor as did boys basketball players Zach Foster, Evan Holmes and George Martin.

Wrestling cheerleaders Mya Hammons and Maddie Silvestre earned the award as did basketball cheerleader Jaiden Egbert.