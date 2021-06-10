Shenandoah athletes receive Hawkeye 10 Academic Award

There were 13 Shenandoah athletes who earned the Hawkeye 10 Conference’s Spring Sports All Academic Award, released Monday, June 7, by the conference.

Only seniors are eligible for this award and they must earn a varsity letter in their sport and attain a 3.5 cumulative Grade Point Average during their high school career.

Shenandoah athletes are below.

Girls Golf: Brooke Bauer and Bailey Maher.

Girls Tennis: Erin Baldwin, Libby Ehlers, Cheyenne Gough and Alexa Munsinger.

Girls Track and Field: Brenna Godfread and Mia Parker.

Boys Golf: Carter Ruzek.

Boys Tennis: Reed Finnegan and Quentin Slater.

Boys Track and Field: Riley Backus and Bryce McDowell.

Overall, the conference gave the award to 204 student-athletes during the spring sports season.