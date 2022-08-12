Shenandoah athletics wrap up first week of fall sports practice

The fall sports season is underway and with that the start of the 2022/2023 athletic year.

The first official day of practice was Monday, Aug. 8, for football, volleyball and cross country across the state, and that was also the case in Shenandoah, where all programs are hopeful that its returning group can help lead the way to a successful fall season.

The Shenandoah cross country teams will be the first to compete this season. The Mustangs and Fillies will do so at home Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the annual early bird meet.

Andy Campbell is back for his 24th season as the boys cross country head coach and says he’ll have a few returners back, including state qualifier Alex Razee, but will need some newcomers to step up to match last season’s depth.

The girls cross country program looks to have better overall numbers this year for Grant Staats, in his second year as head coach. He’ll have a few of his top athletes from last year back to lead the way.

Football opens its season Friday, Aug. 26, with a non-district road trip to Missouri Valley. Ty Ratliff is back for his fifth season as head coach, and while he does have some positions of concern where a new or returning athlete will need to step up, he has a solid core coming back. That returning group is led by senior Blake Herold, who recently committed to play college football at the University of Kansas.

The first volleyball match of the season is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 30. Toni Comstock is back as head coach for her ninth season and leads a team that has lots of talent in the junior and sophomore classes, looking to build on last year’s 13-win season. The Fillies season opener is a home Hawkeye 10 Conference match against Glenwood, last year’s conference champion.