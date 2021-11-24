Shenandoah Bags League begins soon

Another part of play each league night is the airmail challenge.

“We sell raffle tickets and draw one ticket per week,” Blackman said. “The raffle money is collected and the person drawn gets a chance to toss four bags towards the airmail box. Each made bag is worth a quarter of the pot size. Anything not claimed carries over to the following week. The opportunity is available to anyone present, not just league members.”

Blackman said play has already started with new “blind draw” events held Mondays at the Elks prior to league play starting and Fridays at the Waterfalls Event Center in Farragut.

“The format of this is everyone interested shows up, gets entered for the tournament and we draw for random partners,” Blackman said. “It has been super successful so far and we have people coming from as far away as Omaha, Council Bluffs and St. Joseph.”

Blackman adds the blind draws are a great way for people who are new or just beginning to come and learn the game.

“Everyone in our group is very welcoming and willing to help people learn,” Blackman said.

A group of 10 Shenandoah players also recently competed in a “border war” against a team from Princeton, Missouri.