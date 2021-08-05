Shenandoah baseball hands out team awards

Award winners from the 2021 Shenandoah baseball team come together for a picture during the team’s annual banquet Wednesday, Aug. 4. Front row, from left: Seth Zwickel (Junior Varsity Pitcher of the Year), Jayden Dickerson (Junior Varsity Defensive Player of the Year), David Rendon (Junior Varsity Outstanding Player), Jade Spangler (Varsity Pitcher of the Year), Cain Lorimor (Varsity Multi Toole) and Braden Knight (Varsity Most Valuable Player). Back row, from left: Caden Mount (Junior Varsity Most Improved), Couper Gile (Varsity Most Improved), Logan Dickerson (Junior Varsity Offensive Player of the Year), Carter Ruzek (Varsity Defensive Player of the Year), Gage Herron (Junior Varsity Multi Toole and Junior Varsity Defensive Player of the Year), Brody Owen (Varsity Defensive Player of the Year) and Hunter Dukes (Varsity Outstanding Player, Varsity Offensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year).
The Shenandoah baseball seniors come together for a group photo during the team's annual banquet Wednesday, Aug. 4. From left: Couper Gile, Brody Owen, David Rendon, Cain Lorimor, Carter Ruzek and Braden Knight. Not pictured: Owen McCunn.
Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
The Shenandoah baseball team handed out its team awards during its annual banquet Wednesday, Aug. 4, at the Shenandoah Elks Lodge.
Varsity Team Awards follow
Most Valuable Player: Braden Knight
Outstanding Player: Hunter Dukes
Pitcher of the Year: Jade Spangler
Offensive Player of the Year: Hunter Dukes
Defensive Players of the Year: Brody Owen and Carter Ruzek
Newcomer of the Year: Hunter Dukes
Most Improved: Couper Gile
Multi Toole: Cain Lorimor
The Mustangs also received the Distinguished Academic Achievement Award from the Iowa High School Athletic Association.
