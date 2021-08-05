 Skip to main content
Shenandoah baseball hands out team awards
The Shenandoah baseball team handed out its team awards during its annual banquet Wednesday, Aug. 4, at the Shenandoah Elks Lodge.

Varsity Team Awards follow

Most Valuable Player: Braden Knight

Outstanding Player: Hunter Dukes

Pitcher of the Year: Jade Spangler

Offensive Player of the Year: Hunter Dukes

Defensive Players of the Year: Brody Owen and Carter Ruzek

Newcomer of the Year: Hunter Dukes

Most Improved: Couper Gile

Multi Toole: Cain Lorimor

The Mustangs also received the Distinguished Academic Achievement Award from the Iowa High School Athletic Association.

