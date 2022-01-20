Shenandoah basketball swept at Creston

The Shenandoah Fillies couldn’t find the big basket they needed in a 37-30 loss at Creston Tuesday, Jan. 18, while the Mustangs lost 70-33 to the Panthers.

The Fillies trailed 29-22 after three quarters, but a pair of 3-pointers by Chloe Denton brought Shenandoah to within two at 30-28. Allie Eveland scored inside to bring the Fillies to within two again, but Creston scored the game’s final five points in the final minute to secure the win.

Shenandoah stats will be added here when available.

The Fillies fell to 8-7 overall and 2-4 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference while Creston improved to 7-7 on the season and 3-4 in the conference.

In the boys game, the Mustangs trailed 12-4 after the first quarter and 25-13 at halftime. Shenandoah closed to within three in the third quarter, but Creston quickly ran away from there, building the lead to 20 by the end of the third period.

Nolan Mount led the Mustangs with 12 points and three steals. Zach Foster added eight points and four rebounds.

Clayton Holben chipped in with six points while Derek Bartlett scored four. Evan Holmes and Mitchell Jones scored two points each with Holmes securing five rebounds and Jones finishing with four rebounds and four steals. Gage Herron added three rebounds.

The Mustangs dropped to 3-12 on the season, 0-6 in conference play while Creston improved its marks to 6-6 overall and 2-4 in the conference.