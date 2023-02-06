The Shenandoah girls basketball team capped the regular season with a 50-42 home loss to Kuemper, while the Knights made it a Hawkeye 10 Conference sweep with a 73-34 win in the boys game as part of a doubleheader played at Shenandoah High School Friday, Feb. 3.

The Shenandoah girls finished the regular season at 10-11 overall and 3-7 in the conference and saw Kuemper easily win the middle two quarters of the game to come out on top.

The Knights outscored the Fillies 28-9 in second and third quarters. Shenandoah led 16-8 after the first quarter and outscored the Knights 17-14 over the final eight minutes.

Lynnae Green finished the regular season with another double-double as she recorded 21 points and 11 rebounds. Chloe Denton added 10 points for Shenandoah.

Kassidy Stephens finished with five points and five rebounds and Macey Finlay added four points, three assists and three rebounds for Shenandoah. Caroline Rogers finished with two points and five rebounds and Jenna Burdorf recorded six rebounds and three assists.

The loss ended Shenandoah’s regular season. The Fillies are off until their regional tournament opener Saturday at Clarke.

The Shenandoah boys wrapped up conference play at 0-10 with the loss to the Knights. Kuemper led 19-6 after the first quarter, 42-13 at halftime and 61-30 after three periods.

Camden Lorimor led the Mustangs with 12 points and seven rebounds and Blake Herold returned to the lineup and contributed seven points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocked shots.

Juan Cepeda also returned to the lineup for Shenandoah and finished with four points and four rebounds. Senior Tayler Olson made his debut and hit a 3-point shot.

Jade Spangler, Dalton Athen and Seth Zwickel added two points each for the Mustangs, with Zwickel and Athen both securing three rebounds.

The Mustangs fell to 2-17 with the loss and are back home Monday to take on Bedford.