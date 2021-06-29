Shenandoah bats silenced by Harlan

The Harlan baseball and softball teams put up good offensive numbers and didn’t let the Mustang and Fillie offenses get going as both earned doubleheader sweeps in Shenandoah Monday, June 28.
The Mustangs lost 8-3 and 11-1 while the Fillies lost 13-0 and 12-1.
Shenandoah softball’s only run of the night came in the fifth and final inning of the second game. Sara Morales singled and pinch-runner Emma Olson came around to score on Macey Finlay’s triple to left field.
The Fillies had a single hit in the second, third and fourth innings, but couldn’t advance anyone past first base.
An Emily Brouse grand slam gave Harlan a 5-0 lead after five batters. The Cyclones added a run in the second, four in the fourth and two in the fifth, all against Fillies pitcher Jenna Burdorf.
Sidda Rodewald pitched the opening game for the Fillies and kept it close until the fourth. It was just 3-0 after three innings, but the Cyclones added three runs in the fourth and seven in the fifth, including a Madison Schumacher three-run home run.
Brooklen Black had two of the three Shenandoah hits. Rodewald had the other and also walked once.
Shenandoah fell to 4-23 overall and 2-16 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference while Harlan improved to 22-9 overall and 14-3 in conference play.
Shenandoah baseball was right there in the opener, other than a five-run fourth inning. The Mustangs scored all three of their runs in the seventh.
Logan Dickerson started the game on the mound and struck out five over 3 1/3 innings. Three of the fourth inning runs were charged to him. Camden Lorimor and Cain Lorimor combined to finish the game on the mound, giving up three earned runs with two strikeouts.
Carter Ruzek and Couper Gile led the offense with two hits each, with Hunter Dukes, Cain Lorimor and Braden Knight scoring the three Mustang runs.
The nightcap saw Harlan jump in front early with four runs in the first frame. The Cyclones added two in the second, three in the third and two in the fifth. Shenandoah scored its run in the home fifth, but it wasn’t enough to extend the game past that inning.
Dukes and Owen McCunn had the two Shenandoah hits, with McCunn driving in Dukes for the only run.
Ruzek started on the mound and lasted 2 1/3 innings. Jade Spangler and Knight finished the contest on the hill.
The Mustangs fell to 5-17 on the season and 2-15 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. Harlan improved to 10-11 overall and 9-8 in the conference.