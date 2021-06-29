Shenandoah bats silenced by Harlan

The Harlan baseball and softball teams put up good offensive numbers and didn’t let the Mustang and Fillie offenses get going as both earned doubleheader sweeps in Shenandoah Monday, June 28.

The Mustangs lost 8-3 and 11-1 while the Fillies lost 13-0 and 12-1.

Shenandoah softball’s only run of the night came in the fifth and final inning of the second game. Sara Morales singled and pinch-runner Emma Olson came around to score on Macey Finlay’s triple to left field.

The Fillies had a single hit in the second, third and fourth innings, but couldn’t advance anyone past first base.

An Emily Brouse grand slam gave Harlan a 5-0 lead after five batters. The Cyclones added a run in the second, four in the fourth and two in the fifth, all against Fillies pitcher Jenna Burdorf.

Sidda Rodewald pitched the opening game for the Fillies and kept it close until the fourth. It was just 3-0 after three innings, but the Cyclones added three runs in the fourth and seven in the fifth, including a Madison Schumacher three-run home run.

Brooklen Black had two of the three Shenandoah hits. Rodewald had the other and also walked once.