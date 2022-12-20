Shenandoah bowling finishes 2022 with road sweep of Cyclones

The Shenandoah bowling teams ended the 2022 portion of their season with wins at Harlan Monday, Dec. 19.

The Fillies finished with a pin count of 2,237 to Harlan’s 2,091, while the Mustangs won 2,546-1,884.

In the girls match, Shenandoah led by just 105 pins going into the baker series, but was better than the Cyclones in four of the five baker games, including a 182 opener and a 176 second game. Overall, Shenandoah rolled a 762 baker series.

Jaylan Gray led the Fillies with a 175 opening game and a 308 series. Emma Herr was right behind Gray with a two-game series score of 307.

Harlan’s Cameron Springman finished with high game honors of 200 and high series of 381.

The other four Shenandoah bowlers were within 16 pins of each other, with Hannah Stearns finishing with a 290, Taylor Davis a 288, Courtney Hodge a 282 and Peyton Athen a 274.

In the boys match, Dylan Gray was the only Mustang to break the 200 mark with a 210 second game. That score and his 385 series were both best in the field.

Dalton Athen followed with a 356 series for the Mustangs, followed by Zach Page’s 342. Alex Razee rolled a 301, Gunner Steiner a 254 and Seth Zwickel a 248.

The Mustangs were above 180 in each of their first four baker games, including a 200 in game four. They finished with a 908 baker series.

Both Shenandoah teams now pause during Christmas Break, with both taking a two-game winning streak into 2023.