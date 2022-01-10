Shenandoah bowling on short end of close home matches

The Shenandoah boys and girls bowling teams took close home losses Saturday, Jan. 8, against Denison.

The Fillies finished with a pin count of 2,147, trailing the Monarchs by just 33 pins. The Mustangs took their first loss of the season, 2,711-2,651.

The boys match featured the two remaining unbeatens in Hawkeye 10 Conference dual play and it was the Monarchs who came out with the road win.

Blake Polzin of Denison rolled a 228 second game and a 416 series to take top honors.

Dylan Gray led the Mustangs. His 212 first game was the only individual game above 200 on the day for Shenandoah. He followed with a 197 second game for a 409 series.

Seth Zwickel was next for the Mustangs with a 351 series, followed by matching 341s from Dalton Athen and Alex Razee. Treye Herr added a 339 and Gunner Steiner a 337.

The top five individual scores counted added up to 1,781, putting the Mustangs 68 pins back of the Monarchs going into the baker series.

The teams split the first two baker games with the Mustangs closing the gap to 57. After losing a little in game three, the Mustangs pulled off a 207 game to draw within 42 pins going into the baker finale. Denison’s 179 was better than Shenandoah’s 161 in the final game to pull away.

The Fillies were behind by 20 pins going into the baker series, but closed the gap to two after the first baker game, took the lead by 16 after game two and extended the advantage to 17 after game three. Denison went back in front by a single pin going into the final game when the Monarchs shot a baker best 178 to Shenandoah’s 146. A 157 in game two was Shenandoah’s best.

Shenandoah’s Peyton Athen and Taylor Davis had the top two overall series on the day. Athen took high series with a 316, just ahead of Davis’ 313. Davis rolled a 168 second game, just four behind Denison’s Claire Miller for overall best game.

Hanah Pelster was next for the Fillies with a 290 series, followed by a 284 from Hannah Stearns, a 257 from Tori McFarland and Emma Herr’s 255.

Shenandoah is right back in action Monday at home against Tri-Center and Lenox and then Tuesday when the Mustangs and Fillies travel to the Red Oak Tournament.