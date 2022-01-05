Shenandoah bowling opens new year with home sweep

SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah bowling teams came off the holiday break with a home sweep of Red Oak Monday, Jan. 3.

The Mustangs finished with a pin count of 2,617, beating Red Oak’s 2,372 while the Fillies downed the Tigers 2,063 – 1,790.

Fillie freshman Peyton Athen rolled a 164 first game and then caught fire late with a 210 second game. The 210 game and 374 series gave her the day’s top scores and earned her Standout Athlete honors. She was asked what got her going on a big run of strikes during the middle and later stages of her second individual game.

“I found my mark more,” Athen said. “The lanes dried out a bit more and my ball is meant more for drier lanes. I just kept hitting my mark over and over. It felt good because I beat most of the boys with that game.”

Shenandoah head coach Darin Pease said Athen is a freshman with a ton of potential.

“She’s a very talented freshman,” Pease said. “If she can keep gaining confidence, she’ll be tough the next few years.”

Hanah Pelster and Taylor Davis were also above a 300 series for the Fillies. Pelster rolled a 169 first game and a 317 series. Davis’ 163 second game helped her to a 306 series. Those three had the three highest overall scores in helping the Fillies to their first dual win of the season.

“We kind of expected this one,” Pease said. “We have been bowling better as a team and Red Oak is in rebuilding mode right now. This was the first time in a while we had three girls over 300 so that’s very promising. I like the direction the girls are going.”

Emma Herr added a 232 series and Hannah Stearns bowled a 199 to give the Fillies an individual score of 1,428 and a lead of nearly 250 pins going into the baker series.

The third freshman in the Shenandoah lineup along with Athen and Davis, Summer Maher, added a 160 series.

The Fillies opened the baker series with a 108, but improved in each game, finishing with a 153.

“We were down for a little bit in the first baker game,” Athen said, “but we improved in every game and if someone was down, we picked them back up and did pretty well.”

The Mustangs did pretty well in the individual games, with Alex Razee rolling a 224 first game and 420 series for the day’s top honors.

They were below 150 on a pair of baker games, however, and Pease said that’s the biggest area of concern right now.

“We have to figure out how to improve our baker games,” Pease said. “We were at 1,800 after singles and that’s pretty good for us right now, but we need to adjust after the lanes start to break down. We need to make faster moves and smarter moves. The guys bowled pretty well from top to bottom, but the bakers are my biggest concern.”

Dylan Gray added a 363 series and Gunner Steiner rolled a 362, including a 204 second game, the only other game above 200 for the Mustangs.

Seth Zwickel added a 346 series and Jonah Chandler a 319 to make up the individual game score of 1,810. Treye Herr added a 316.

The lead was 149 pins for the Mustangs going into the baker games and although Pease said the team left a lot of pins out there, they extended the lead in four of the five games. A 194 game finished the night.

“We have eight or nine guys who could play varsity,” Pease said. “It’s just a matter of plugging the right ones in at the right time and getting everybody to grow together. We could be good at the end of the year, but we have to clean up the bakers.”

Shenandoah is off until a home dual Saturday against Denison. That’s the start of a four day stretch that will see the Shenandoah teams in action three times.