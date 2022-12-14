Shenandoah bowling sweeps Red Oak

Peyton Athen and Dylan Gray led the Shenandoah girls and boys bowling teams to wins at Red Oak Tuesday, Dec. 13.

The Fillies finished with a pin count of 2,378 pins, beating Red Oak’s 1,919. The Mustangs won 2,832-2,261.

Gray opened his day with a 226 game and followed that with a 206 for a 432, taking high series honors. Seth Zwickel rolled a 226 in his second game to match Gray for high honors.

Dalton Athen and Brandon McDowell also broke the 200 mark in their second game for the Mustangs. Dalton Athen was second overall for Shenandoah with a 400 series. Zwickel rolled a 378, Gunner Steiner a 342 and McDowell a 331. Alex Razee finished with a 329.

The Mustangs rolled a 949 baker series, including a 224 in the opener.

Peyton Athen was the only athlete in the girls match to break 200, rolling a 223 second game and a 392 series, taking top overall honors for both.

Hannah Stearns was next for Shenandoah with a 353 series, followed by Courtney Hodge’s 335. Jaylan Gray rolled a 283 series, Taylor Davis a 277 and Emma Herr a 275.

The Fillies rolled a 738 baker series, finishing with their high game of 174.

The Fillies and Mustangs complete the 2022 portion of their seasons Monday at Harlan.