Shenandoah bowling swept at Denison

The Shenandoah bowling teams continued their busiest stretch of the season with losses at Denison on Saturday, Dec. 9.

The Mustangs’ pin count was 2,602 compared to Denison’s 2,917 pins while the Fillies finished with a pin count of 1,835 to Denison’s 2,126.

Bailey Maher led the Fillies. Her second game of 182 was the top overall game score in the girls match. She finished with a 295 series, Shenandoah’s best, but 21 pins short of Denison’s Claire Miller for overall high series.

Hanah Pelster was next for the Fillies with a 239 series, followed by a 235 from Alexa Munsinger, a 234 from Emma Herr, Hannah Stearns’ 207 and a 143 from Natalie VanScoy.

The Fillies were 166 pins behind the Monarchs going into the Baker series, but lost ground in each of the first four games. A 163 final Baker game was easily their best.

Seth Zwickel edged Dylan Gray for top honors for the Mustangs. Zwickel led the Mustangs with a 205 game and 364 series. Gray’s top game was a 204 and shot a 363 series.

Denison’s Lucas Segebart shot a 237 game and 425 series for overall top honors.