Shenandoah boys bowling headed back to state tournament

SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah boys bowling team rolled a 200 or better in four of their final five baker games Tuesday, Feb. 15, at a Class 1A state qualifying bowling tournament in Shenandoah to roll a 15-game total of 2,801 and advance to the state team bowling tournament.

Additionally, Mustang sophomore Alex Razee and freshman Dalton Athen finished second and fourth at the individual tournament, which took place later in the day, to advance to the state individual tournament.

The Mustangs advanced to the state tournament for the third year in a row and sixth time in the last seven years and head coach Darin Pease said they fought hard Tuesday.

“I’m pretty proud of them,” Pease said. “We took an early lead and then Clarinda had one really big game and we didn’t and the tide turned a bit. We told the boys at that point to stick it out and keep making spares and then we turned it up a notch.”

Shenandoah had the lead for much of the 15-game baker series, but never a big one. Clarinda finished the ninth game with seven straight strikes to lead by 14. The Cardinals extended the lead in game 10, but the Mustangs opened the 11th game with six consecutive strikes and rolled a 254. Meanwhile, Clarinda managed just a 129. The Cardinals gained ground back in game 12, but the Mustangs finished with a 225, 201 and 215 to secure the win.

“Game 14 was probably the one that sealed it,” Pease said. “We adjusted to lane eight better. It had been our nemesis and we shot (201) there that 14th game.”

Red Oak ended third with a score of 2,362. Lenox finished fourth, Mount Ayr fifth and Lamoni sixth.

Treye Herr is the only senior on the team and said he liked seeing them finish strong.

“I told the boys this is it and this is final,” Herr said. “We just started throwing perfect shots and finding our mark. It feels great to go back to state and be with the boys for that.”

Pease said adding a sixth state tournament appearance in seven years just speaks to the boys and the work they put in.

“We have good kids that bowl and they practice,” Pease said. “We have had that coming up for years. Clarinda has it too. We have been the fortunate one the last few years, but it’s going to be a battle down here for quite a while.”

Razee rolled a 231 second game to vault into the lead in the individual tournament and while he couldn’t quite hold it, losing to Red Oak’s Jon Piper by a single pin for the tournament championship, he was pleased with his and his team’s effort.

“It feels great coming in and going again as a team,” Razee said. “We’re just good at staying consistent and staying positive. My first and second game went well. The last game had a rough start, but I came through. It was stressful and exciting at the same time.”

Razee opened with a 180 and finished with a 188 for his 599 series. Athen rolled a 578 to finish fourth, one pin behind Clarinda’s Tyson Bramble and seven better than teammate Dylan Gray for the final individual qualifying spot.

“I have looked up to Dylan for a long time and been bowling with him forever,” Athen said. “It feels good to go to state with him (in the team competition). I was just hitting my marks and following through.”

Video interviews with Herr, Athen and Razee can be found below.

Pease said everyone bowled well at times individually, but Athen and Razee stood out.

“Dalton bowled pretty well and Alex bowled really well for himself,” Pease said. “Everyone threw it well at one time or another.”

Gray was consistent all three of his games with a 194, 192 and 185 for a 571 series to finish fifth. Seth Zwickel ended seventh with a 556 series, which included a 208 final game. Herr ended with a 236 for a 544 series and Gunner Steiner rolled a 514.

All six Mustangs make the trip to Cadillac XBC in Waterloo for the team tournament Monday. All eight teams in the field will bowl 15 baker games. Those overall scores will then seed the field for an eight-team baker tournament to decide the state place-winners.

“We just need to bowl our best,” Pease said. “That’s all you can do. With the new format, we’ll bowl 15 games of baker and then it’s a tournament. If you don’t start well, and then get hot at the end, anything can happen. The eight seed or one seed could win it. That’s the unique part of it.”

The following day at Maple Lanes, also in Waterloo, Athen and Razee will take part in the individual tournament. Those two will bowl three individual games as part of the 32-athlete field. The top eight total scores will then compete in the bracket style tournament to decide the place-winners.