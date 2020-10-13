Shenandoah/Clarinda rematch set as IHSAA releases football pairings

Clarinda and Shenandoah will play each other on the football field for the second time this season.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released football playoff pairings for all six classes, Saturday, Oct. 10 with a Page County Super Bowl rematch being the coverage area highlight.

Each class was split into 16 pods, all made up of either three or four teams. The team left standing after two weeks in each pod will advance to the third round. The IHSAA will then make up new pods of four teams each for the next two weeks of competition. The remaining four teams in each class will travel to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls for the state semifinals and final.

Clarinda and Shenandoah are in Pod 16 in Class 2A with Greene County and Red Oak playing in the other pod semifinal. Greene County is the pod’s top seed.

Both Clarinda and Shenandoah finished the season with a 3-4 overall record, but the Cardinals fared better in Class 2A District 9 with a 3-2 mark while Shenandoah finished 1-3. The Cardinals also beat the Mustangs 45-10 in Clarinda during week five of the season.

The other two District 9 teams reside in Pod 15. Atlantic has a bye and will wait to see who wins Des Moines Christian’s game at Albia.