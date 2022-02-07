Shenandoah/Clarinda rematch to open boys basketball postseason

Clarinda and Shenandoah will match up in the first round of the boys basketball postseason.

Class 2A and 1A district brackets were released Friday, Feb. 4, by the Iowa High School Athletic Association. District assignments were released two weeks earlier.

The Cardinals and Mustangs will play at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, in Red Oak in a first round game in Class 2A District 16. The other first round game will follow the Clarinda/Shenandoah game in Red Oak and will be between the host Tigers and Missouri Valley.

The Clarinda/Shenandoah winner will travel to Treynor to play the host Cardinals Thursday, Feb. 17, in a district semifinal. Underwood will match up with the Red Oak/Missouri Valley winner that night, also in Treynor, in the other district semifinal. Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson hosts the district final Tuesday, Feb. 22, with the winner of that game advancing to the substate final to play the District 15 champion Saturday, Feb. 26.

Essex will play in a Class 1A District 14 preliminary round game Friday, Feb. 11. The Trojans are matched up with conference rival Fremont-Mills in a game the Knights will host at 7 p.m. The winner of that game will play at St. Albert against the host Falcons in a first round game Monday, Feb. 14. Stanton hosts Lenox in the other first round game on the bottom half of the district bracket.

Sidney matches up with Bedford in a first round game in Class 1A District 14. The Cowboys and Bulldogs will play at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, at East Mills. The host Wolverines will play their first round game after the Sidney/Bedford game against the winner of the district’s other preliminary round game between Diagonal and Southwest Valley.

East Mills will host both district semifinals Thursday, Feb. 17. The site for the district final Tuesday, Feb. 22, and for the substate final Saturday, Feb. 26, has not yet been determined.

The winner of each substate final will advance to the state basketball tournament, which takes place March 7-11 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.