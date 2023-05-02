Shenandoah’s Chloe Denton broke her own school record in the 100-meter hurdles, leading the Fillies to a sixth-place finish at the Bruce Henderson Invitational Monday, May 1, in Atlantic.

Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley and Tadyn Brown were event winners, while Shenandoah also had event victories from Brody Cullin, Tyler Laughlin and the boys sprint medley relay. Shenandoah’s Titus Steng also competed and won all four of his events.

The Clarinda boys edged Shenandoah for fifth place in the team race 67-64 in the 10-team field. Atlantic won the meet with 135 points, followed by Glenwood’s 124.5. Harlan and Lewis Central were 10 and nine points ahead of Clarinda.

The Shenandoah girls scored 59.2 points to finish sixth in a field of 11 teams. Clarinda was eighth with 51 points. Atlantic won the meet with 138 points.

Denton lowered the school record to 15.36 seconds, winning the race by more than a half second. Teammate Kate Lantz was fifth in 17.21. Lantz was also part of a five-way tie for second in the high jump at 4 feet, 6 inches.

Hailey Egbert had a strong night in the distance events for the Fillies, placing second in the 3,000-meter run in 11:35.10 and third in the 1,500 in 5:22.72. Lynnae Green finished third in the shot put at 33-10.

The Fillies were also second in the shuttle hurdle relay with Lantz, Caroline Rogers, Jenna Burdorf and Denton finishing in 1:11.78. The same four also ran to third in the 4x100 relay in 53.85.

Hartley was Clarinda’s lone winner, in her only event of the night, the 800-meter run, finishing in 2:21.69.

Jerzee Knight and Kylie Meier finished second and fifth in the long jump for the Cardinals, with Knight’s best leap going 16-2 and Meier finishing at 15-9. Taylor Cole and Presley Jobe ended third and fifth in the 100 in 13.19 and 13.88. Maya Hunter added a fifth-place run in the 3,000 in 12:53.22.

Clarinda’s best relay was a fifth-place showing in the 4x200 with Maddie Cole, Aly Meier, Addy Wagoner and Jobe in 1:59.06.

Brown led the Clarinda boys with a win in the 100 in 11.22. The Cardinals also picked up a third-place mark from Kaiden Roop in the long jump at 18-3 and from Xavier DeGroot in the 110-meter hurdles in 16.53. Jonah Norton was fifth in the 400-hurdles in 1:01.15.

The Cardinals were fourth in five different relays. Levi Wise, Brown, Wyatt Schmitt and Roop ran a 44.89 in the 4x100. Adam Johnson, Alec Wyman, Cooper Phillips and Norton ran the 4x200 in 1:36.45. The team of Johnson, Kade Engstrand, Alex Lihs and Nolan Wyman finished the 4x400 in 3:48.43. The 4x800 team of Alec Wyman, Ronnie Weidman, Kyle Wagoner and Treyton Schaapherder finished in 8:46.45. The shuttle hurdle team was also fourth with DeGroot, Wise, Roop and Schmitt in 1:08.88.

Shenandoah’s top relay was the winning 800 medley with Hunter Dukes, Cole Graham, Cullin and Alex Razee finishing in 1:35.89. The same quartet was second in the 4x100 in 44.60 and third in the 4x200 in 1:34.92.

Cullin’s win came in the 400-meter hurdles, completing a lap in 58.74. Laughlin won the shot put with a distance of 48-3. Razee raced to second in the 400 in 52.86 and Dylan Kellogg was fifth in the 3,200 for the Mustangs in 12:13.80.

Steng also won his four wheelchair events, finishing the 100 in 21.18, the 200 in 44.24 and the 400 in 1:45.06. His best shot put toss landed at 7-9.75.

Next for Shenandoah and Clarinda is the Hawkeye 10 Conference meet Thursday at Red Oak.

Full Clarinda and Shenandoah results (Top 8 places noted)

Girls

Team scoring: 6. Shenandoah 59.2; 8. Clarinda 51.

100-meter dash: 3. Taylor Cole, Clarinda 13.19; 5. Presley Jobe, Clarinda 13.88; Irrys Humphrey, Shenandoah 14.29; Adrianne Moore, Shenandoah 15.37.

200-meter dash: Maddie Cole, Clarinda 29.58; Abbey Dumler, Shenandoah 32.85; Adrianne Moore, Shenandoah 34.16.

800-meter run: 1. Mayson Hartley, Clarinda 2:21.69; Richlyn Muff, Clarinda 3:05.04; Mallory Dickerson, Shenandoah 3:07.95.

1,500-meter run: 3. Hailey Egbert, Shenandoah 5:22.72; Hannah Higgins, Clarinda 6:11.09.

3,000-meter run: 2. Hailey Egbert, Shenandoah 11:35.10; 5. Maya Hunter, Clarinda 12:53.22.

100-meter hurdles: 1. Chloe Denton, Shenandoah 15.36; 5. Kate Lantz, Shenandoah 17.21; 6. Bailey Nordyke, Clarinda 17.43; Paige May, Clarinda 17.98.

400-meter hurdles: Kambry Gordon, Clarinda 1:27.50.

High jump: 2. Kate Lantz, Shenandoah 4-6; Carsen Wellhausen, Clarinda 4-6.

Long jump: 2. Jerzee Knight, Clarinda 16-2; 5. Kylie Meier, Clarinda 15-9; Irrys Humphrey, Shenandoah 12-7.25; Makyla Cochran, Shenandoah No distance.

Shot put: 3. Lynnae Green, Shenandoah 33-10; 6. Aliyah Parker, Shenandoah 32-6.5; Lylly Merrill, Clarinda 26-6.75; Kaylee Smith, Clarinda 23-7.5.

Discus: 6. Aliyah Parker, Shenandoah 99-1; Sage Howard, Clarinda 79-2; Quinn Durfey, Clarinda 77-8.

4x100 meter relay: 3. Shenandoah (Caroline Rogers, Chloe Denton, Jenna Burdorf, Kate Lantz) 53.85; Clarinda (Taylor Cole, Aly Meier, Bailey Nordyke, Jerzee Knight) DQ.

4x200 meter relay: 5. Clarinda (Maddie Cole, Aly Meier, Addy Wagoner, Presley Jobe) 1:59.06; Shenandoah (Irrys Humphrey, Adrianne Moore, Rylynne Gammell, Makayla Cochran) 2:11.71.

4x400 meter relay: 8. Clarinda (Carli Kent, Richlyn Muff, Ellie Cole, Maya Hunter) 4:51.28.

4x800 meter relay: 7. Clarinda (Richlyn Muff, Hannah Higgins, Kambry Gordon, Addison Moore) 11:57.38.

800-meter medley relay: 7. Clarinda (Maddie Cole, Aly Meier, Carli Kent, Addy Wagoner) 2:05.37; Shenandoah (Irrys Humphrey, Lynnae Green, Caroline Rogers, Chloe Denton) 2:08.00.

1,600-meter medley relay: 6. Clarinda (Kelby Gray, Ellie Cole, Addison Moore, Maya Hunter) 5:05.69; Shenandoah (Makayla Cochran, Abbey Dumler, Rylynne Gammell, Mallory Dickerson) 5:33.99.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 2. Shenandoah (Kate Lantz, Caroline Rogers, Jenna Burdorf, Chloe Denton) 1:11.78.

Boys

Team scoring: 5. Clarinda 67; 6. Shenandoah 64.

100-meter dash: 1. Tadyn Brown, Clarinda 11.22; Zane McManis, Shenandoah 12.32; Treyten Foster, Shenandoah 12.46; Noah Harris, Clarinda 12.51.

100-meter wheelchair: 1. Titus Steng, Shenandoah 21.18.

200-meter dash: 6. Isaac Jones, Clarinda 23.98; Adam Johnson, Clarinda 25.09; Tysen Shaw, Shenandoah 25.52; Treyten Foster, Shenandoah 25.67.

200-meter wheelchair: 1. Titus Steng, Shenandoah 44.24.

400-meter dash: 2. Alex Razee, Shenandoah 52.86; Taten Eighmy, Clarinda 1:00.02; Dalton Kellogg, Shenandoah 1:03.51; Morgan Manes, Clarinda 1:08.63.

400-meter wheelchair: 1. Titus Steng, Shenandoah 1:45.06.

800-meter run: Morgan Manes, Clarinda 2:19.92; Braden Mick, Shenandoah 2:31.10; Christian Gross, Clarinda 2:34.97; Damien Little Thunder, Shenandoah 2:35.23.

1,600-meter run: Dylan Kellogg, Shenandoah 5:28.30; Dalton Kellogg, Shenandoah 5:28.89.

3,200-meter run: 5. Dylan Kellogg, Shenandoah 12:13.80.

110-meter hurdles: 3. Xavier DeGroot, Clarinda 16.53; 7. Wyatt Schmitt, Clarinda 17.19; Ben Labrum, Shenandoah 19.75.

400-meter hurdles: 1. Brody Cullin, Shenandoah 58.74; 5. Jonah Norton, Clarinda 1:01.15; Noah Harris, Clarinda 1:05.10; Hunter Swank, Shenandoah 1:05.88.

High jump: Noah Harris, Clarinda No height.

Long jump: 3. Kaiden Roop, Clarinda 18-3; 6. Ayden Sunderman, Clarinda 17-4; Treyten Foster, Shenandoah 16-0; Hunter Swank, Shenandoah No distance.

Shot put: 1. Tyler Laughlin, Shenandoah 48-3; Creighton Tuzzio, Clarinda 39-0; Kemper Long, Shenandoah 36-2; Jordan Butt, Clarinda 32-3.

Shot put wheelchair: 1. Titus Steng, Shenandoah 7-9.75.

Discus: Creighton Tuzzio, Clarinda 123-8; Jordan Butt, Clarinda 106-5; Kemper Long, Shenandoah 92-5; Tyler Laughlin, Shenandoah No distance.

4x100 meter relay: 2. Shenandoah (Hunter Dukes, Alex Razee, Cole Graham, Brody Cullin) 44.60; 4. Clarinda (Levi Wise, Tadyn Brown, Wyatt Schmitt, Kaiden Roop) 44.89.

4x200 meter relay: 3. Shenandoah (Hunter Dukes, Alex Razee, Cole Graham, Brody Cullin) 1:34.92; 4. Clarinda (Adam Johnson, Alec Wyman, Cooper Phillips, Jonah Norton) 1:36.45.

4x400 meter relay: 4. Clarinda (Adam Johnson, Kade Engstrand, Alex Lihs, Nolan Wyman) 3:48.43; 6. Shenandoah (Tysen Shaw, Ayden Johnson, Zane McManis, Xavier Martin) 3:56.23.

4x800 meter relay: 4. Clarinda (Alec Wyman, Ronnie Weidman, Kyle Wagoner, Treyton Schaapherder) 8:46.95; 8. Shenandoah (Rafe Rodewald, Dalton Kellogg, Braden Mick, Damien Little Thunder) 10:00.60.

800-meter medley relay: 1. Shenandoah (Hunter Dukes, Cole Graham, Brody Cullin, Alex Razee) 1:35.89; 5. Clarinda (Levi Wise, Nathan King, Jonah Norton, Cooper Phillips) 1:39.40.

1,600-meter medley relay: 5. Clarinda (Kade Engstrand, Kaiden Roop, Ronnie Weidman, Alex Lihs) 4:11.90; 7. Shenandoah (Xavier Martin, Tysen Shaw, Ayden Johnson, Rafe Rodewald) 4:15.89.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 4. Clarinda (Xavier DeGroot, Levi Wise, Kaiden Roop, Wyatt Schmitt) 1:08.88; 7. Shenandoah (Ben Labrum, Tysen Shaw, Matthew Moutray, Hunter Swank) 1:16.73.