Shenandoah cross country athletes honored at annual banquet

Shenandoah sophomores Hailey Egbert and Damien Little Thunder were named the cross country program’s Most Valuable Runners at the 46th annual Shenandoah Optimist Club Cross Country/Friend of Youth Banquet, held Monday, Nov. 7, at the Shenandoah Elks Lodge.

Egbert and Little Thunder were the top runners for their respective teams at the most meets during the season. Egbert completed her season with a 45th-place finish at the Class 2A state cross country meet.

Additionally, seniors Wyatt Baldwin and Lauryn Dukes were named the winners of the Paul Bengston Courage Award.

Before the Shenandoah coaches spoke, the Optimists honored and recognized the Shenandoah Youth Award Winners from the 2021-2022 school year. The Youth Awards are separate from the cross country awards. They are selected by the school and then recognized by the Optimists.

One winner from each high school grade is chosen and the award winners were George Martin, Emma Olson, Jenna Burdorf and Drew Morelock.

The Optimists usually hand out the Friend of Youth Award during this banquet as well and while past Friend of Youth Award winners were recognized, the club decided not to give out the award this year. Optimist President Jim Cloepfil said there wasn’t a “particular reason” they chose not to pick a winner for this year, adding they are quite selective with it.

Baldwin was the only senior on this year’s Shenandoah boys cross country team and while he wasn’t a varsity athlete, Mustangs head coach Andy Campbell said Baldwin was a great leader and he shared an essay written by Baldwin about what it means to wear the (Shenandoah cross country) jersey.

Of all the awards given out during the banquet, only the Courage Award is chosen by Campbell and girls head coach Grant Staats. The rest are voted on by the team.

Other award winners for the boys were Alex Razee, Team Leader; Davin Holste, Hardest Worker; and Hendrix Palmer, Most Improved.

The Mustangs also earned the Distinguished Academic Award from the Iowa High School Athletic Association for achieving a team GPA of 3.25 or higher.

Campbell said it was a tight-knit group that battled adversity and took it in stride with a “next man up” attitude over the course of the season. The top eight are set to return next season and Campbell said if those eight and the rest of the team put in the work, it could set the stage for the Mustangs to bounce back in a big way in 2023.

While Campbell wrapped up his 24th year as boys head coach, Staats finished just his second year leading the girls program and said it was a “super joy” for him to coach this year’s team. He learned a lot in year one and was able to be a better coach for a young group in his second year.

Staats said the big goal all season was to “be positive,” and he feels the team accomplished that goal.

Staats gave a big thank you to Campbell and middle school coach Brian Daoust, saying it’s nice as a young coach to work alongside coaches that can pass on a “wealth of knowledge” that helped him out quite a bit as a young coach.

The Fillies earned the Distinguished Academic Achievement Award from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union for a team GPA of 3.25 or higher. Senior Emma Olson also earned the Hawkeye 10 Conference’s Academic Award.

Besides being named the team’s Paul Bengston Courage Award winner, Dukes was also voted on by her teammates as the Hardest Worker. Addy Leece was the other team award winner, as she was named Miss Congeniality.

The Fillies are set to return six of the eight athletes they had in the program this season.

Daoust also took time to honor the middle school cross country teams. There were 11 members of the team present at the banquet and Daoust spent time recognizing each one, saying this was the best group he has had to work with as the middle school coach, calling each of them a “valuable asset to the school and team.”

All three coaches also thanked several people and organizations. All three said the way the school and community came together to host three cross country meets this season, including the Class 2A state qualifying meet at the end of the year, speaks volumes of the people in Shenandoah.