Shenandoah cross country competes at Tri-Center

The Shenandoah boys finished fourth and the Shenandoah girls sixth at the Tri-Center Cross Country Invitational Thursday, Sept. 22, at Quail Run Golf Course.

The meet was originally scheduled to be run on Tuesday, but was pushed back two days because of heat.

Hailey Egbert and Damien Little Thunder led Shenandoah with 14th-place finishes in their respective races, with Brandon McDowell finishing just behind Little Thunder for the Mustangs.

The Mustangs scored 86 points, just six behind third-place Missouri Valley. Treynor won the team title with 47 points and had three of the top four finishers. Boyer Valley’s Patrick Heffernan ran a 16:31 to win the individual title by 1 minute, 28 seconds.

Little Thunder came across the line in 19:15 and McDowell 19:17 to take 15th for the Mustangs.

“Damien had a strong last half mile to propel him into the top 15,” Shenandoah head coach Andy Campbell said. “This is the second meet in a row being the team’s top finisher. Brandon ran a very aggressive race and led our team for most of the race. He is rounding into shape and should have a strong finish to the season.”

Hunter Kellogg was next for the Mustangs, just missing a medal with a 21st-place run of 20:01. Campbell said it was Kellogg’s strongest race of the season.

Dalton Kellogg and Davin Holste were the final two scorers for the Mustangs, with Kellogg taking 24th in 20:18 and Holste 27th in 20:45. Campbell said this was the closest his fifth runner had been to his top runner all season.

Rafe Rodewald and Andrew Lawrence completed the varsity lineup with Rodewald running his best race of the year, according to Campbell. He was 35th in 21:31. Lawrence came in 42nd in 22:18.

The Fillies scored 142 points to take sixth overall. They were 18 off of fifth-place Tri-Center.

Logan-Magnolia had four of the top six finishers to win the meet with 17 points. Madison Sporrer won the race in 19:49.

Egbert’s 14th-place finish came in a final time of 22:17.

Lauryn Dukes was the second Fillies athlete across the line, ending in 35th in 26:12.

Rylynne Gammell, Ayla Hart and Abby Kutzli were the other scorers for the Fillies. Gammell was 39th in 29:59, Hart 40th in 30:46 and Kutzli 41st in 30:57.

Emma Olson and Addy Leece completed Shenandoah’s varsity effort, with Olson finishing 42nd in 30:59 and Leece 44th in 32:37.

Next for Shenandoah is their home meet Thursday.