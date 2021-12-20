Shenandoah drops Hawk 10 doubleheader at St. Albert

Shenandoah girls basketball couldn’t rally late in a 34-28 loss at St. Albert while Shenandoah boys basketball fell 77-43 to the Falcons.

The Fillies trailed 27-17 after three quarters, but used an 8-0 run to draw within two with three minutes to play. They couldn’t get any closer, however, with the Saintes securing the win at the free throw line.

Lynnae Green led the Fillies with seven points and five rebounds while Macey Finlay added six points and four rebounds and Jenna Burdorf finished with six points and five rebounds. Shenandoah fell to 5-3 overall and 2-1 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.

Allie Eveland scored four points and five rebounds. Brooklen Black added three points, six rebounds and three steals while Ava Wolf finished with two points and four steals.

The Saintes improved to 4-3 overall, 3-1 in the conference.

The Mustangs fell behind big early and saw the Falcons gradually pull away after halftime.

St. Albert led 20-6 after the first quarter. Shenandoah scored 16 second quarter points and kept the Falcons within 16 going into halftime. St. Albert used a 19-7 third quarter to erase any doubt in the game’s outcome that may have still been there.

Nolan Mount led Shenandoah’s offensive attack with 10 points and three steals. Gage Herron added nine points off the bench.

Zach Foster put up eight points for the Mustangs to go with three rebounds while Blake Herold finished with seven points and six rebounds. Mitchell Jones scored five points and accumulated three steals. Evan Holmes and Clayton Holben both scored two points with Holmes contributing six rebounds.

The Mustangs fell to 1-8 overall and 0-3 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. The Falcons improved to 3-2 on the season.

DJ Weilage scored 24 points as the Falcons improved to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in the conference.