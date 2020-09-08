Shenandoah football 2-0 after beating Sidney

SHENANDOAH – Zayne Zwickel overcame a slow start to throw a pair of touchdown passes and Morgan Cotten added two scores as Shenandoah beat Sidney 28-20, Friday, Sept. 4.
The win improved the Mustangs to 2-0, their first 2-0 start since the 2015 team that started 4-0.
“It feels great,” Shenandoah head coach Ty Ratliff said on the 2-0 start. “We have already tied last year’s wins total. The kids’ growth has been tremendous. We have faced adversity here and there letting teams back in games, but the kids are growing each week.”
Cotten’s second touchdown came on a one-yard run, which was set up by a 25-yard catch and run by Logan Dickerson, and gave the Mustangs three straight touchdowns to lead 28-14 with 7:03 to play in the game.
The Cowboys responded with a nine-play, 65-yard touchdown drive with Matthew Benedict finding Garett Phillips for a 14-yard touchdown pass. The extra point was blocked, but Sidney was within 28-20 with 3:01 left.
Sidney still had all three of its timeouts left at that point, and didn’t have to call any on the ensuing Shenandoah drive as the Mustangs completed a short pass to Michael Reed and then two incomplete passes and a punt gave Sidney the ball back with 2:01 to play.
The Mustang defense came through, though, as Logan Dickerson and Avery Martin recorded sacks on first and second down. David Rendon intercepted Benedict on the next play, sealing the win.
“Sacks are big plays,” said Ratliff, “and coming up late in the game and they had a little momentum to come up with those and turn the tide was huge. The interception at the end was great for David.”
Big plays were a theme all night for Shenandoah and they didn’t waste any time with the first one as Cotten returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown.
The Mustang offense had just one first down when they took possession with 2:59 to go until halftime, trailing 14-7. The next big play came on that drive, though, when Zwickel found Rendon for a 59-yard catch and run. The extra point tied the game going into halftime.
“We had some big plays and if that’s what you get that’s what you get,” said Ratliff. “We had the potential to pop a few more big ones, especially through the air, but didn’t connect.”
The Mustangs took advantage of good field position on their second drive of the second half to take the lead. Starting at Sidney’s 39-yard line, three runs by Cotton put the Mustangs at Sidney’s 12. Zwickel and Blake Herold hooked up on a third down pass from four yards out giving Shenandoah a 21-14 lead with 4:57 to go in the third quarter.
Sidney scored on consecutive drives in the second quarter to take the lead. The first drive started at Shenandoah’s 27-yard line after a fumble. A pass to Phillips put Sidney at the three and Tyler Hensley ran it in from there.
After a three and out, Hensley broke a 31-yard run on the first play to bring the Cowboys inside Shenandoah’s 40. Benedict found Leighton Whipple for a 38 yard connection down to the five, where Hensley found the end zone again, giving Sidney a 14-7 lead with 8:30 left in the second quarter.
Hensley finished with 91 yards rushing and the two scores while Benedict passed for 172 yards and a score as Sidney suffered a tough loss for the second straight week.
“Our motto was recover,” Sidney head coach Donnie Sears said. “They hit us with the opening kickoff and it was reload and recover. We took the lead in the second quarter and then gave up the long touchdown pass with our free safety (on the sideline) with a bad ankle. Shenandoah made a play. The effort is there, we’re flying around and our players are doing everything we ask.”
Sears was quite proud of the defense, especially early in the game.
“The kids did a great job paying attention,” said Sears. “We had a couple other defenses to show, but we didn’t because what we were doing was working. The kids were making plays and flying to the football.”
Sidney fell to 0-2 to wrap up non-district play. The Cowboys return home for their Class A District 9 opener Friday, Sept. 11, against Tri-Center.
Cotten ended with 37 yards rushing and the two scores while Zwickel finished with 135 yards passing. The offense is showing some good things, but Ratliff said they must improve going forward.
“We have a lot of improving to do on the offensive side of the ball,” said Ratliff. “We have the ability to do some good things, but we weren’t connecting. We missed a lot of opportunities early and weren’t picking up their middle blitz and that hurt us.”
The 2-0 Mustangs now set their sights on Class 2A District 9 play and a long trip Friday, Sept. 11, to play a Des Moines Christian team that is also off to a 2-0 start.
