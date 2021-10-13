 Skip to main content
Shenandoah football adds ninth game to schedule
Shenandoah football adds ninth game to schedule

Shenandoah Football

Members of the Shenandoah football team pose for a picture during a preseason practice. Front row, from left: Michael Reed, Brandon Frerichs, Jay Session, Logan Dickerson, Evan Holmes, Morgan Cotten, Clayton Holben, Jacob Wolfe, Blake Herold, Ben Laburm, Beau Gardner and Jayson Stogdill. Middle row, from left: Treye Herr, Ayden Strange, Xavier Martin, Owen Laughlin, Jacob Rystrom, Kemper Long, Matt Overbey, Tysen Shaw, Cade Leece, Nolan Mount, Seth Zwickel, Steven Perkins and Steven Baker. Back row, from left: Dalton Athen, Jayden Dickerson, RJ Hill, Cole Scamman, Brody Cullin, Mark Hardy, Ethan Webster, Connor St. Denny, Terin Courtier, Mason Booker, Quinn Maher, Ethan Richardson, Tyler Carnes and River Clark.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Shenandoah football fans have an additional opportunity to see their team play at Mustang Field.

The Mustangs have added a ninth game to their football schedule. They will host St. Albert Friday, Oct. 22.

The varsity contest will begin at approximately 7:15 p.m. There will be an extra quarter - which is mainly for younger players - at 6:45.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced before the season that teams that didn’t qualify for the playoffs in Classes 2A, 1A and A, as well as 8-Player can schedule a ninth game at the end of the season if they desire.

Both the Mustangs and Falcons enter Friday’s contests – the originally scheduled regular season finale - with a 1-7 record.

