Shenandoah senior Brody Cullin tackles Missouri Valley ball carrier Aidan Vergamini during the Mustangs' win over Missouri Valley Friday, Sept. 15. Zane McManis (No. 15) and Levi Rystrom run over in support.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Shenandoah senior Ethan Richardson closes in on Missouri Valley quarterback Brody Lager during the Mustangs' Homecoming victory Friday, Sept. 15. Owen Nokes (No. 72) fights through a block while Cole Graham (No. 11) also pursues.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Shenandoah sophomore Levi Rystrom holds onto Missouri Valley back Ben Hansen for a tackle during Shenandoah's 53-6 win over the Big Reds Friday, Sept. 15.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Shenandoah sophomore Beau Sample battles his way through a block and into the Missouri Valley backfield Friday, Sept. 15.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Shenandoah senior Jade Spangler (right) rolls out to his left while junior teammate Jayden Dickerson looks for someone to block during the Mustangs' 53-6 win over the Big Reds. Spangler threw for four touchdowns and rushed for another in the win. Dickerson also rushed for a touchdown.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Shenandoah freshman Joey O'Rourke takes the snap and gives the ball to classmate Hayden Roush during the Mustangs' win over Missouri Valley Friday, Sept. 15.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Shenandoah sophomore Ethan Laughlin carries the ball down the sideline, trying to stay ahead of Missouri Valley’s John Soetmelk Friday, Sept. 15. Laughlin scored on the play in a 53-6 Mustang victory.
Shenandoah senior Brody Cullin tackles Missouri Valley ball carrier Aidan Vergamini during the Mustangs' win over Missouri Valley Friday, Sept. 15. Zane McManis (No. 15) and Levi Rystrom run over in support.
Shenandoah senior Ethan Richardson closes in on Missouri Valley quarterback Brody Lager during the Mustangs' Homecoming victory Friday, Sept. 15. Owen Nokes (No. 72) fights through a block while Cole Graham (No. 11) also pursues.
Shenandoah senior Jade Spangler (right) rolls out to his left while junior teammate Jayden Dickerson looks for someone to block during the Mustangs' 53-6 win over the Big Reds. Spangler threw for four touchdowns and rushed for another in the win. Dickerson also rushed for a touchdown.