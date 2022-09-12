Shenandoah football shut out by Trojans

The Shenandoah offense couldn’t find any sustained success and Atlantic’s ground game wore down the Mustang defense in a 26-0 Trojan victory Friday, Sept. 9, in Shenandoah.

The loss dropped the Mustangs to 2-1 going into district play.

Isaac Henson rushed for 178 yards, leading a Trojan team that finished with 273 rushing yards on the game. The Trojans scored two second quarter touchdowns to get on the board and then added a score each in the final two quarters.

Shenandoah, meanwhile, couldn’t find any success on the ground and could only move the ball through the air.

Cole Scamman completed 13 of 31 passes for 131 yards and an interception. Blake Herold caught five passes for 73 yards to lead the receiving group. Jade Spangler caught three passes and Jayden Dickerson and Zane McManis added two catches each.

The Mustangs had negative 50 rushing yards in the game. The Trojans finished with 8.5 tackles for loss as a team.

Herold led the Mustang defense with 13 tackles, four tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. Gage Sample finished with eight tackles. Ethan Richardson added 6.5 tackles, 3.5 for loss, and Beau Gardner and Dalton Athen finished with five tackles each. Treyten Foster intercepted his fourth pass of the season. Spangler also had an interception.

The Mustangs open Class 2A District 8 play Friday at Red Oak. The Tigers haven’t lost and haven’t been scored on in three games so far this season.