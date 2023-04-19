The Shenandoah girls and boys golf teams lost home duals to Treynor Tuesday, April 18.

The Mustangs put up a team score of 180, which wasn’t good enough to match Treynor’s 167. The Fillies ended the day with a 220, falling to Treynor’s 205.

The top five for the Shenandoah girls all shot between 54 and 57, led by Molli Finn’s 54. The top three Cardinals carded a lower score than Finn, however, paced by Brooklynn Currin’s 45.

Rachel Jones and Ashlee Dinges both ended with 55s for the Fillies, while Amelia Mattes posted a 56 to complete Shenandoah’s team score. Taylor Henderson scored a 57 and Sydney Edwards a 66 for the Fillies.

Jade Spangler’s 39 led the Shenandoah boys and gave him overall runner-up honors, two strokes behind Ethan Konz of Treynor.

Jacob Dunkeson had Shenandoah’s second best score of the day with a 45. Ethan Laughlin and Brody Burdorf completed the team score with matching 48s.

Tyler Babe added a 51 and Logan Twyman a 53 for the Mustangs.

Next is another co-ed event for the Shenandoah golf teams as they travel to Creston Thursday.