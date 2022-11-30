Shenandoah hoops swept in Underwood

The Shenandoah boys basketball team lost big Monday, Nov. 28, in Underwood, while the Fillies couldn't hold a small lead going into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles won the girls game 38-31, while the Ryan Spiegel head coaching era for the Shenandoah boys started with a 71-19 loss.

The Fillies and Eagles were even at 16 at halftime. Shenandoah led 26-23 after three quarters, but scored just five points to Underwood’s 15 over the final eight minutes.

Lynnae Green led Shenandoah with 12 points and 14 rebounds, but couldn’t keep the Fillies from falling to 0-2 on the season.

Macey Finlay and Genevive Jones added six points each for Shenandoah, with Jones producing seven rebounds and three blocks and Finlay five rebounds. Jenna Burdorf added four points and four rebounds and Chloe Denton pitched in with three points. Caroline Rogers added three rebounds and three assists in the loss.

The Mustangs trailed 29-4 after the first quarter and 52-9 at halftime against the Eagles. Three Eagles scored in double figures and 10 total players scored in the season opener for both teams.

Five Mustangs found the scoring column, led by Blake Herold’s seven points. Jade Spangler added six points for the Mustangs. Gage Herron chipped in with three points, Camden Lorimor had two and Cole Graham scored one.

Herold added six rebounds, three steals and three assists. Brody Burdorf pulled down three rebounds.

Both Shenandoah teams are at home for the first time this season Tuesday against Southwest Valley.