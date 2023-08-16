The first official event of the fall sports season takes place Monday in Shenandoah as the Mustang and Fillie cross country teams host their annual early bird meet.

The meet was originally scheduled to take place Tuesday, but has been moved up to Monday with a start time of 9 a.m. because of the forecasted heat early next week.

There are 13 teams scheduled to compete, including Clarinda and Essex. Hawkeye 10 Conference foes Creston, Harlan and Red Oak are also in the field, along with East Mills, Fremont-Mills and Stanton from the Corner Conference. AHSTW, Treynor, Tri-Center and Underwood complete the field.

There are only two contested races on the schedule. The girls take off at 9 a.m., with the boys to follow at 9:40 a.m. Each team can place an unlimited number of competitors in both races, with the top five for each team used for team placing.

The meet gives each athlete and coach an early indicator of how they match up in an official race and a baseline time for the season as it’s the opening meet for all teams in the field.

The Clarinda, Essex and Shenandoah teams are right back on the course Saturday, Aug. 26, in Glenwood. Shenandoah’s annual cross country invitational is set for Thursday, Sept. 28.