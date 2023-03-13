Shenandoah will make the move to Class 1A football this fall.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released preliminary classification numbers for the 2023 and 2024 seasons Monday, March 13.

The other big change in the area has Sidney moving back to Class 8-Player.

Clarinda remains in Class 2A and Stanton/Essex is still in 8-player.

The IHSAA has finalized data for school enrollment (BEDS) and free and reduced lunch percentages, resulting in new classification numbers that will be verified this week.

Once those classifications are verified, the IHSAA will develop districts for the next two years. Those could be released as early as next week.

Once districts are released, participating schools will be able to submit priority lists for non-district contests. The IHSAA will then assemble regular season schedules and are estimating those to be released in mid-April.

A link to those preliminary classifications as well as other updates from the last week’s annual meetings of the IHSAA’s Board of Control and Representative Council can be seen here from the IHSAA.