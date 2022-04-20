Shenandoah names new basketball, golf coaches

Shenandoah has stayed in-house to fill a couple head coaching vacancies.

Ryan Spiegel, who has been an assistant girls basketball coach in the district for the last four seasons, is the new head coach of the boys basketball program. He takes over for Jay Soderberg, who resigned after two seasons as head coach. The

Shenandoah school board approved naming Spiegel head coach during its meeting Monday, April 11.

Soderberg was also approved as the new girls golf coach for next season at the same board meeting. Current Fillies head coach Kyan Kirkholm has already announced that this spring is his final season.

Spiegel coached middle school basketball while he was in college and said he’s also coached youth programs from third grade all the way up to high school before serving as assistant girls coach on Jon Weinrich’s staff for the last four years.

“Our family has been here and been part of the community and school district for over 10 years,” Spiegel said. “We have always had a commitment to the district and community. It was a natural next step for the boys head coaching position and I’ll try to really make our community proud and do good things for Shenandoah basketball.”

Spiegel said he’s excited to get into the gym this summer and start working with his new team.

“I have some things scheduled with open gyms and scrimmages and hopefully some team camps,” Spiegel said. “We’ll find some ways to go up and down with some other area teams. Our goal for next year won’t necessarily be wins and losses, but to execute a game plan, be prepared and more than anything to be competitive.”

The Mustangs go into next year having to replace a big group from last season’s team that won just three games. Spiegel said they’ll lean on the returning group, especially early in workouts and the season.

“We have a handful of upperclassmen with varsity experience,” Spiegel said. “The real challenge is to get the younger kids engaged and get them to understand what it’s going to take to accomplish big things. I look at what we have from our middle school and elementary teams and our younger high school kids and we have a lot of great things coming down the pike. The kids are putting in a lot of work, the parents have shown dedication to the program and we’re positioning ourselves to do some things soon that we haven’t done for several years here.”

While Soderberg has stepped down as head boys basketball coach, he said he’s excited to get back to coaching golf full time. He’s given golf lessons over the last few summers and coached the Essex teams in 2019.

“I’m hoping that starting the junior high program in Shenandoah this spring will lead to a lot of success in the future for the Shenandoah golf teams,” Soderberg said. “Our goals will be to continue competing in the Hawkeye 10 and finish in the top half of the conference. My goal is to have a state qualifying individual or team each year.”