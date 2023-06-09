Shenandoah Parks and Recreation held its first tennis tournament of the summer Thursday, June 8, with around 25 kids participating.

The top three finishers in each division can be seen by scrolling through the pictures at the top of the page.

Divisions are based on ability and age, with competition open to anyone in the area between the ages of 9 and 17 who have the ability to serve overhand and have a basic understanding of scoring and rotation in a tennis match.

Additional play dates are scheduled for June 22 and June 29. Interested players should contact Brian Daoust at 712-249-6685 to register. The entry fee is $10, but that is waived for kids who are signed up for Shenandoah Parks and Rec Tennis.