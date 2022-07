Over 80 youth took part in a three-week tennis camp this summer put on by Shenandoah Parks and Rec.

We had a tennis carnival to wrap things up Thursday, June 30. Games included: Hit it and Get it, Ball Machine Challenge, Serve it and Win it, Tennis Bowling, Simon Says, Rally with Coach and Guess your Speed.

Then we held a tournament with five divisions and invited youth from the area. We had 46 players participate. Scroll through the pictures to see the tournament winners.