Shenandoah qualifies four events for state track meet

“Tyler in the discus was a great addition to getting in this year,” Ratliff said. “He is ranked very high and didn’t have his best throw at districts, but it was good enough to get in. There is a lot of potential with him to really contend for one of those top spots. He has been throwing his best lately and we look forward to what he’s going to be able to do this week.”

“Alex in the 400 was great to get in on time,” Ratliff added. “That’s a tough event to get in on and he’s only a freshman. He ran his fastest time of the year. He has a lot of talent and it will be fun to watch him race at state.”

Ratliff said there’s a lot of youth on his teams and the state experience gained this week will be huge.

“We are a very young team so it’s great to get some freshmen, sophomores and juniors to state and get that experience,” Ratliff said. “I think we have the potential to score some points and improve our marks. We want to really get out and showcase Shenandoah track and field.”

The next best relay for the boys at the state qualifying meet was a fourth-place run in the 4x100 with Carter Backus, Riley Backus, Hunter Dukes and Brody Cullin. The same four finished sixth in the 4x200.