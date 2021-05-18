Shenandoah qualifies four events for state track meet

TREYNOR – It wasn’t the day that Shenandoah head track and field coach Ty Ratliff envisioned Thursday, May 13, at a Class 2A state qualifying meet in Treynor, but his Fillies and Mustangs qualified four total events for the state meet.
The top two in each event, both boys and girls, automatically qualififed for the state meet, and Fillies junior Sara Morales was the only Shenandoah athlete to achieve that. She threw the shot put 38 feet, 4.25 inches to take second.
“Sara has a tremendous year,” Ratliff said. “At the district meet it was a lot of familiar faces from when she competed at the Drake Relays, so the competition was high and I thought she came out and performed very well. I know discus did not go her way, however her mark in the shot put is something to be extremely proud of. I know she is really looking forward to contending for a state medal.”
A video interview with Morales can be seen below.
The state meet is Thursday-Saturday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Both Shenandoah teams finished seventh in the team race at Treynor. The Fillies scored 51 points, six back of ACGC for sixth and two better than Kuemper. Underwood won the meet with 120 points.
The Mustangs ended with 46 points, eight back of Kuemper and 10 behind Red Oak. Treynor won the team title with 167 points.
The other three Shenandoah qualifiers, all on the boys side, had to wait until the day after the meet to find out that they earned one of the eight additional spots given to non-automatic qualifiers, based on their mark at the state qualifying meet.
The shuttle hurdle relay team of Evan Holmes, Riley Backus, Ben Labrum and Carter Backus easily ran its best time of the year, finishing third in 1 minute, 3.28 seconds.
“The shuttle hurdle team has exploded these last couple meets,” Ratliff said. “We were battling some injury earlier this year and now having four healthy hurdlers have allowed us to excel in this event. They ran their fastest time of the year against a loaded field and there’s still some time to shave off. This group of boys has a great shot of earning a medal this week.”
Tyler Laughlin and Alex Razee are the other Mustangs heading to the state meet.
Laughlin finished fourth in the discus with a throw of 139-6 while Razee took third in the 400 in 53.97.
“Tyler in the discus was a great addition to getting in this year,” Ratliff said. “He is ranked very high and didn’t have his best throw at districts, but it was good enough to get in. There is a lot of potential with him to really contend for one of those top spots. He has been throwing his best lately and we look forward to what he’s going to be able to do this week.”
“Alex in the 400 was great to get in on time,” Ratliff added. “That’s a tough event to get in on and he’s only a freshman. He ran his fastest time of the year. He has a lot of talent and it will be fun to watch him race at state.”
Ratliff said there’s a lot of youth on his teams and the state experience gained this week will be huge.
“We are a very young team so it’s great to get some freshmen, sophomores and juniors to state and get that experience,” Ratliff said. “I think we have the potential to score some points and improve our marks. We want to really get out and showcase Shenandoah track and field.”
The next best relay for the boys at the state qualifying meet was a fourth-place run in the 4x100 with Carter Backus, Riley Backus, Hunter Dukes and Brody Cullin. The same four finished sixth in the 4x200.
The Mustangs were also sixth in the 800 medley with Morgan Cotten, Dukes, Cullin and Razee and a seventh-place mark in the 4x800 with Nolan Mount, Mitchell Jones, Jade Spangler and Rafe Rodewald.
Carter Backus nearly qualified in the 110 hurdles as well, taking third in 16.34. Labrum finished sixth in the same event.
Other individual medalists for the Mustangs were Riley Backus finishing fifth in the high jump, Bryce McDowell seventh in the 3200 and Dukes eighth in the 100.
The Fillies had several additional medalists as well, led by Brenna Godfread’s fourth-place run in the 800. Hadlee Kinghorn finished fifth in the high jump and seventh in the 100 hurdles and Morales ended sixth in the discus.
Mia Parker finished sixth in the shot put, Sydney Edwards sixth in the 100, Christene Johnson sixth in the 1500 and Kate Lantz sixth in the high jump for the Fillies.
Alexis Zito took seventh in the 200 and Jenna Burdorf eighth in the long jump for Shenandoah.
The top relay for the Fillies was a fourth-place mark in the shuttle hurdle with the team of Lantz, Caroline Rogers, Sarah Gilbert and Kinghorn.
The Fillies were also sixth in the 800 medley with Edwards, Burdorf, Allie Eveland and Godfread and sixth in the 1600 medley with Lantz, Eveland, Gilbert and Godfread.
They added a seventh-place finish in the 4x800 with Macey Finlay, Johnson, Kelsey Franklin and Natalie VanScoy and an eighth-place mark in the 4x400 with Gilbert, Zito, Finlay and Godfread.
Full Shenandoah girls results (Top 8 places noted)
Team scoring – 7. Shenandoah 51.
100 meter dash – 6. Sydney Edwards 13.82. Taylor Henderson 16.09.
200 meter dash – 7. Alexis Zito 29.07. Caroline Rogers 30.58.
400 meter dash – Morgan Cook 1:12.64. Taylor Henderson 1:20.90.
800 meter run – 4. Brenna Godfread 2:32.86. Macey Finlay 2:57.53.
1500 meter run – 6. Christene Johnson 5:31.49. Kelsey Franklin 6:11.15.
3000 meter run – Aleigha Gomez 14:24.46.
100 meter hurdles – 7. Hadlee Kinghorn 18.25.
High jump – 5. Hadlee Kinghorn 4-8. 6. Kate Lantz 4-8.
Long jump – 8. Jenna Burdorf 13-8.75. Morgan Cook 12-8.25.
Shot put – 2. Sara Morales 38-4.25 STATE QUALIFIER. 6. Mia Parker 33-8.5.
Discus – 6. Sara Morales 97-0. Mia Parker 89-9.
4x100 meter relay – Shenandoah (Sydney Edwards, Kate Lantz, Jenna Burdorf, Allie Eveland) 58.46.
4x200 meter relay – Shenandoah (Caroline Rogers, Jenna Burdorf, Alexis Zito, Allie Eveland) 1:58.28.
4x400 meter relay – 8. Shenandoah (Sarah Gilbert, Alexis Zito, Macey Finlay, Brenna Godfread) 4:45.71.
4x800 meter relay – 7. Shenandoah (Macey Finlay, Christene Johnson, Kelsey Franklin, Natalie VanScoy) 11:46.70.
800 meter medley relay – 6. Shenandoah (Sydney Edwards, Jenna Burdorf, Allie Eveland, Brenna Godfread) 2:01.80.
1600 meter medley relay – 6. Shenandoah (Kate Lantz, Allie Eveland, Sarah Gilbert, Brenna Godfread) 4:40.35.
Shuttle hurdle relay – 4. Shenandoah (Kate Lantz, Caroline Rogers, Sarah Gilbert, Hadlee Kinghorn) 1:15.75.
Full Shenandoah boys results (Top 8 places noted)
Team scoring – 7. Shenandoah 46.
100 meter dash – 8. Hunter Dukes 12.08. Evan Flowers 13.35.
200 meter dash – Beau Gardner 25.54. Tysen Shaw 26.31.
400 meter dash – 3. Alex Razee 53.97 STATE QUALIFIER. Jade Spangler 59.96.
800 meter run – Rafe Rodewald 2:30.55.
1600 meter run – Mitchell Jones 5:24.16. Bryce McDowell 5:24.55.
3200 meter run – 7. Bryce McDowell 12:02.81.
110 meter hurdles – 3. Carter Backus 16.34. 6. Ben Labrum 17.75.
400 meter hurdles – Evan Holmes 1:04.48.
High jump – 5. Riley Backus 6-0.
Long jump – Camden Lorimor No Distance.
Shot put – Tyler Laughlin 38-9.5. Jace L’Heureux 37-0.
Discus – 4. Tyler Laughlin 139-6 STATE QUALIFIER. Kemper Long 108-7.
4x100 meter relay – 4. Shenandoah (Carter Backus, Riley Backus, Hunter Dukes, Brody Cullin) 45.34.
4x200 meter relay – 6. Shenandoah (Carter Backus, Riley Backus, Hunter Dukes, Brody Cullin) 1:37.25.
4x400 meter relay – Shenandoah (Alex Razee, Ashtin Perrin, Brody Cullin, Jade Spangler) 3:53.76.
4x800 meter relay – 7. Shenandoah (Nolan Mount, Mitchell Jones, Jade Spangler, Rafe Rodewald) 9:41.31.
800 meter medley relay – 6. Shenandoah (Morgan Cotten, Hunter Dukes, Brody Cullin, Alex Razee) 1:40.40.
1600 meter medley relay – Shenandoah (Evan Holmes, Morgan Cotten, Ashtin Perrin, Nolan Mount) 4:16.81.
Shuttle hurdle relay – 3. Shenandoah (Evan Holmes, Riley Backus, Ben Labrum, Carter Backus) 1:03.28 STATE QUALIFIER.