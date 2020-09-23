Shenandoah receives Pride of Page County Trophy

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Members of the Shenandoah student body received the first Pride of Page County Trophy, Tuesday, Sept. 22 during Shenandoah’s home volleyball match against Clarinda.

The Pride of Page County Trophy is contested between Shenandoah and Clarinda where the schools earn points for winning head-to-head matchups in all sports. Each team earns academic points for their school as well.

Shenandoah won the 2019/20 trophy by a score of 39-35.

Clarinda held a 15-12 lead after the fall 2019 season, thanks to wins in football and volleyball.

Shenandoah’s bowling success helped even the score at 31 by the end of the winter sports season.

No points were awarded during the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning the team’s meetings during the baseball and softball season would decide the title.

Both summer teams for both schools earned maximum academic points and Shenandoah won both the baseball and softball games, Monday, June 15 to score two points each accounting for the four point margin.

Each regular season meeting between the two schools is counted. The winning team earns two points for their school with the exception of football, which is worth three points.