LEON — The Shenandoah boys and girls track and field teams qualified 15 events for the State Track and Field Championships.

Titus Steng won all four of his wheelchair events for the Mustangs Thursday, May 11, in a Class 2A State Qualifying Track and Field Meet, at Central Decatur High School. The Mustangs and Fillies had one additional event win each as Chloe Denton won the 100-meter hurdles, matching her own school record in 15.36 seconds. Brody Cullin took the 400 hurdles title in 57.46.

Both Shenandoah teams finished seventh in the team race with the Fillies scoring 57 points and the Mustangs 56.

Shenandoah’s Tyler Laughlin qualified in both the shot put and discus and broke the school record in the shot put in his final throw of the competition in a distance of 52 feet, 6.5 inches. Laughlin finished second there to nab an automatic qualifying spot given to the top two finishers in every event. Laughlin was also second in the discus at 161-9.

Steng was the only wheelchair entry in the field and qualified in the 100 in 24.83, the 200 in 46.52, the 400 in 1:38.14 and the shot put with a distance of 8-7.25.

The only other automatic qualifier for the Mustangs was the 800 meter sprint medley relay with the team of Hunter Dukes, Cole Graham, Cullin and Alex Razee finishing second in 1:34.86.

Shenandoah’s top sprinters did receive multiple at-large entries into the state meet, given to the next eight marks from the state qualifying meets from across the state.

Razee finished third in the 400 with a time of 51.42 being good enough to advance. The 4x100 and 4x200 meter relays also earned at-large selections. Dukes, Razee, Graham and Cullin were the members of both of those teams that finished third in the 4x100 in 44.40 and fourth in the 4x200 in 1:32.77.

The Mustangs placed in three other relays. The shuttle hurdle team of Ben Labrum, Tysen Shaw, Matthew Moutray and Cole Scamman finished seventh in 1:11.22. The 1,600-meter distance medley team finished eighth with Xavier Martin, Shaw, Ayden Johnson and Rafe Rodewald crossing the finish line in 4:08.85. The 4x800 was also eighth with Rodewald, Dalton Kellogg, Braden Mick and Damien Little Thunder ending in 9:37.89.

The only other individual medalist for the Mustangs was Kemper Long’s eighth-place mark in the discus at 112-4.

Denton also anchored the runner-up shuttle hurdle relay for the Fillies, which broke their own school record in finishing second in 1:08.60 with Denton being joined by Kate Lantz, Caroline Rogers and Jenna Burdorf.

Lynnae Green earned a runner-up finish to qualify for state in the shot put. Her best throw was 36-10. Hailey Egbert earned an at-large spot for the state meet in the 3,000-meter run in 11:21.02, finishing third.

Egbert was also third in the 1,500 in 5:15.73, one of several near-misses for the Fillies. Aliyah Parker had two of them, taking third in the discus at 96-4 and fourth in the shot put at 33-9.25. Lantz added a fifth-place mark in the 100 hurdles in 17.70.

The Fillies also placed fifth in the 4x100 meter relay with Green, Denton, Rogers and Lantz finishing in 52.54.

Shenandoah will compete in five events Thursday at the state meet, which is held at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Another five events are scheduled for Friday and five more on Saturday, plus any qualifiers for the finals in events that run both a preliminary and a final.

Full Shenandoah results (Top 8 places noted)

Girls

Team scoring: 7. Shenandoah 57.

100-meter dash: Irrys Humphrey 14.32.

800-meter run: Mallory Dickerson 3:01.35.

1,500-meter run: 3. Hailey Egbert 5:15.73.

3,000-meter run: 3. Hailey Egbert 11:21.02 (State Qualifier).

100-meter hurdles: 1. Chloe Denton 15.36 (State Qualifier); 5. Kate Lantz 17.70.

400-meter hurdles: Abbey Dumler 1:19.99.

Discus: 3. Aliyah Parker 96-4.

Shot put: 2. Lynnae Green 36-10 (State Qualifier); 4. Aliyah Parker 33-9.25.

Long jump: Irrys Humphrey 14-3.75; Mallory Dickerson 11-11.25.

4x100 meter relay: 5. Shenandoah (Lynnae Green, Chloe Denton, Caroline Rogers, Kate Lantz) 52.54.

800-meter medley relay: (Lynnae Green, Chloe Denton, Jenna Burdorf, Mallory Dickerson) 2:07.49.

1,600-meter medley relay: Shenandoah (Irrys Humphrey, Abbey Dumler, Rylynne Gammell, Mallory Dickerson) Did Not Finish.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 2. Shenandoah (Kate Lantz, Caroline Rogers, Jenna Burdorf, Chloe Denton) 1:08.60 (State Qualifier).

Boys

Team scoring: 7. Shenandoah 56.

100-meter dash: Zane McManis 12.60; Treyten Foster 12.69.

100-meter wheelchair: 1. Titus Steng 24.83 (State Qualifier).

200-meter dash: Treyten Foster 25.16; Tysen Shaw 25.24.

200-meter wheelchair: 1. Titus Steng 46.52 (State Qualifier).

400-meter dash: 3. Alex Razee 51.42 (State Qualifier); Zane McManis 58.93.

400-meter wheelchair: 1. Titus Steng 1:38.14 (State Qualifier).

800-meter run: Braden Mick 2:23.82; Damien Little Thunder 2:34.53.

1,600-meter run: Dalton Kellogg 5:23.06; Dylan Kellogg 5:25.89.

3,200-meter run: Dylan Kellogg 11:44.30.

110-meter hurdles: Ben Labrum 18.72.

400-meter hurdles: 1. Brody Cullin 57.46 (State Qualifier); Matthew Moutray 1:04.39.

Discus: 2. Tyler Laughlin 161-9 (State Qualifier); 8. Kemper Long 112-4.

Shot put: 2. Tyler Laughlin 52-6.5 (State Qualifier); Kemper Long 39-2.

Shot put wheelchair: 1. Titus Steng 8-7.25 (State Qualifier).

High jump: Treyvein Thompson No height.

Long jump: Hunter Swank 14-10.25; Treyten Foster 14-9.5.

4x100 meter relay: 3. Shenandoah (Hunter Dukes, Alex Razee, Cole Graham, Brody Cullin) 44.40 (State Qualifier).

4x200 meter relay: 4. Shenandoah (Hunter Dukes, Alex Razee, Cole Graham, Brody Cullin) 1:32.77 (State Qualifier).

4x400 meter relay: Shenandoah (Tysen Shaw, Ayden Johnson, Zane McManis, Xavier Martin) 4:06.81.

4x800 meter relay: 8. Shenandoah (Rafe Rodewald, Dalton Kellogg, Braden Mick, Damien Little Thunder) 9:37.89.

800-meter medley relay: 2. Shenandoah (Hunter Dukes, Cole Graham, Brody Cullin, Alex Razee) 1:34.86 (State Qualifier).

1,600-meter medley relay: 8. Shenandoah (Xavier Martin, Tysen Shaw, Ayden Johnson, Rafe Rodewald) 4:08.85.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 7. Shenandoah (Ben Labrum, Tysen Shaw, Matthew Moutray, Cole Scamman) 1:11.22.