Shenandoah sends seven events to state track and field meet

TREYNOR – Sara Morales, Brody Cullin and Alex Razee will lead the Shenandoah track and field teams into the state meet.

The state meet is May 19-21 at Drake Stadium in Des Moines and Morales, Cullin and Razee will all be in two events after earning a place in the state meet Thursday, May 12, at a Class 2A state qualifying meet in Treynor.

Morales will throw the discus and shot put in Des Moines. She placed second in the discus to earn an automatic qualifying spot at the state meet with a throw of 101 feet, 9 inches. She was third in the shot put, so had to wait until the list of additional qualifiers was released Saturday morning, to find out her distance of 36-1 was enough to make it through.

Aliyah Parker also medaled in the shot put for the Fillies with a fifth-place throw of 32-11.75.

Razee and Cullin were both part of the 800 meter medley relay team which finished second in a time of 1:36.23. That time broke their own school record with Evan Holmes and Hunter Dukes leading things off before finishing with Cullin and Razee.

Razee also qualified in the 400, winning the race in 50.91.

Cullin placed fifth in the 400 hurdles, but his time of 57.89 was good enough to grab the final spot in the field in the event.

Tyler Laughlin will also represent the Shenandoah boys at the state meet after winning the discus with a best throw of 135-5.

“There was a lot more there,” Laughlin said, “but with the conditions I had to do what I could and I outlasted everyone else thankfully. I got a good throw in early and it was good.”

Laughlin said the goal at state is a medal in the discus. He also placed fourth in the shot put at 45-3.25.

A video interview with Laughlin is available below.

The Mustangs placed in three additional relays at the state qualifying meet. The shuttle hurdle team of Holmes, Ben Labrum, Cole Scamman and Michael Reed finished sixth in 1:05.44. The 4x800 relay also finished sixth. Seth Zwickel, Brandon McDowell, Braden Mick and Rafe Rodewald finished in 9:55.66. Also, the 4x400 team of Razee, Dukes, Holmes and Cullin ended eighth in 3:47.63.

The Mustangs ended in ninth overall with 44 points.

The Shenandoah girls had one additional event qualify for the state meet as the shuttle hurdle relay team of Kate Lantz, Hadlee Kinghorn, Sarah Gilbert and Chloe Denton put up their best time of the year in 1:09.66 to finish third.

The Fillies placed in one other relay. Jenna Burdorf, Denton, Lantz and Lynnae Green ran to sixth in the 4x100 in 53.64.

Other individual medalists for the Fillies came from Denton’s fourth-place run in the 100 hurdles in 16.81. Hailey Egbert ended fifth in the 3000 in 13:19.90 and fifth in the 1500 in 5:32.83. Christene Johnson finished sixth in the 400 in 1:06.82. Lantz was sixth in the 200 in 27.92 and Ashlynn Hodges cleared 4-8 in the high jump to take sixth. Gilbert ended seventh in the 400 hurdles in a time of 1:16.94.

The Fillies finished sixth in the team race with 51 points.

The state meet is May 19-21 at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. The Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page will have results as they are taking place during the meet. Check valleynewstoday.com for daily recaps.

Full Shenandoah girls results (Top eight places noted)

Team scoring: 6. Shenandoah 51.

100 meter dash: Sydney Edwards 14.01. Taylor Henderson 15.53.

200 meter dash: 6. Kate Lantz 27.92. Adrianne Moore 33.29.

400 meter dash: 6. Christene Johnson 1:06.82.

800 meter run: Lauryn Dukes 2:55.95.

1500 meter run: 5. Hailey Egbert 5:32.83. Christene Johnson 5:48.74.

3000 meter run: 5. Hailey Egbert 13:19.90.

100 meter hurdles: 4. Chloe Denton 16.81. Hadlee Kinghorn 18.51.

400 meter hurdles: 7. Sarah Gilbert 1:16.94.

High jump: 6. Ashlynn Hodges 4-8. Kate Lantz No height.

Discus: 2. Sara Morales 101-9. Aliyah Parker 78-7.

Shot put: 3. Sara Morales 36-1. 5. Aliyah Parker 32-11.75.

4x100 meter relay: 6. Shenandoah (Jenna Burdorf, Chloe Denton, Kate Lantz, Lynnae Green) 53.64.

4x200 meter relay: Shenandoah (Sarah Gilbert, Jenna Burdorf, Lynnae Green, Navaeh Haffner) 2:00.93.

800 meter medley relay: Shenandoah (Sydney Edwards, Jenna Burdorf, Navaeh Haffner, Christene Johnson) 2:09.66.

1600 meter medley relay: Shenandoah (Navaeh Haffner, Adrianne Moore, Taylor Henderson, Lauryn Dukes) 5:28.15.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 3. Shenandoah (Kate Lantz, Hadlee Kinghorn, Sarah Gilbert, Chloe Denton) 1:09.66.

Full Shenandoah boys results (Top eight places noted)

Team scoring: 9. Shenandoah 44.

100 meter dash: Hunter Dukes 11.81. Gage Sample 12.94.

200 meter dash: River Clark 27.32.

400 meter dash: 1. Alex Razee 50.91. Xavier Martin 59.55.

800 meter run: Brandon McDowell 2:23.20. Braden Mick 2:35.51.

1600 meter run: Damien Little Thunder 5:24.20. Dylan Kellogg No time recorded.

3200 meter run: Damien Little Thunder 12:56.52.

400 meter hurdles: 5. Brody Cullin 57.89. Cole Scamman 1:04.27.

Long jump: Cole Scamman 17-8.25. River Clark 16-6.5.

Discus: 1. Tyler Laughlin 135-5. Kemper Long 100-9.

Shot put: 4. Tyler Laughlin 45-3.25. Kemper Long 38-7.5.

4x200 meter relay: Shenandoah (Tysen Shaw, Cole Scamman, Gage Sample, Ben Labrum) 1:45.27.

4x400 meter relay: 8. Shenandoah (Alex Razee, Hunter Dukes, Evan Holmes, Brody Cullin) 3:47.63.

4x800 meter relay: 6. Shenandoah (Seth Zwickel, Brandon McDowell, Braden Mick, Rafe Rodewald) 9:55.66.

800 meter medley relay: 2. Shenandoah (Evan Holmes, Hunter Dukes, Brody Cullin, Alex Razee) 1:36.23.

1600 meter medley relay: Shenandoah (Michael Reed, Ben Labrum, Gage Herron, Seth Zwickel) 4:12.86.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 6. Shenandoah (Evan Holmes, Ben Labrum, Cole Scamman, Michael Reed) 1:05.44.