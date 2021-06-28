Shenandoah softball to open postseason at Clarke

The Shenandoah and Clarinda softball teams will have long trips to take on unfamiliar opponents in the first round of the Class 3A Regional Tournament.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released regional softball pairings for all five classes Thursday, June 24.

The Fillies and Cardinals are both in Class 3A Region 3 and on opposite sides of the bracket. Shenandoah travels to Clarke in the first round while Clarinda will make the trip to Chariton.

First round games in Class 3A take place Tuesday, July 6.

State-ranked opponents are the likely regional semifinal foes if either team can pull off a first round win. Albia is the region’s top seed and hosts Centerville in the first round. The Clarke/Shenandoah winner would then likely travel to Albia in a regional semifinal. The Chariton/Clarinda winner would likely trek to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. The Rockets host Des Moines Christian in the opening round.

The regional semifinals are Friday, July 9 and the regional final Monday, July 12, in Class 3A.