Shenandoah, Southwest Iowa compete at Atlantic duals

The Shenandoah Mustangs won two of their three duals and Southwest Iowa won one Thursday, Jan. 26, in Atlantic.

The Mustangs beat Southwest Iowa 40-25 and St. Albert 42-15, but lost to Atlantic 54-18.

Southwest Iowa beat St. Albert 37-36 and lost 58-14 to Atlantic.

Shenandoah won three of the five contested matches in the dual win over St. Albert. Jayden Dickerson had little trouble with a first period fall at 182 for the Mustangs. Owen Laughlin earned an 8-7 decision against David Helton at 152 and Ethan Richardson was a 7-1 winner over Jayden Beckman at 195.

Jacob McGargill went the distance with a 3-1 loss to John Helton at 145.

Tyler Babe, Ethan Laughlin, Cole Scamman, Aiden Rathman and Steven Perkins all took forfeit wins for Shenandoah.

The Mustangs won three contested matches in the dual against the Trojans as well. Scamman earned a first period fall at 132. McGargill and Owen Laughlin both won by decision, with McGargill earning a 3-1 victory over Tyson O’Brien and Laughlin a 2-0 win over Tanner O’Brien.

Richardson took a forfeit for Shenandoah.

Atlantic won five contested matches, all by fall, and took four forfeits.

Shenandoah won five of the eight contested matches against Southwest Iowa, including the last three to battle back from a one-point deficit.

Scamman earned a 15-2 major decision over Blake Schaaf at 138 right after Southwest Iowa’s Gabe Johnson beat Shenandoah’s Ethan Laughlin 12-4 at 126 to give the Warriors the lead. McGargill and Owen Laughlin finished off the dual with first period falls over Philip Gardner and Flynt Bell to secure the win.

Dickerson and Jacob Rystrom were also winners by fall for Shenandoah, beating Dylan Linkehoker and Christian Mayer in the second period.

Southwest Iowa’s Kurt Speed pinned Mark Hardy at 160 and the Warriors also got a 2-0 win from Wyatt Thompson at 285 over Perkins.

Babe took a forfeit for Shenandoah, while Sam Daly and Seth Ettleman were forfeit winners for the Warriors.

Southwest Iowa’s only win was a 37-36 triumph over St. Albert that came down to criteria.

The Warriors won just one of five contested matches, but it’s one they needed, as Linkenhoker pinned St. Albert’s Andrew Crawley in the second period to give Southwest Iowa the dual win.

St. Albert won the other four matches by fall in the first period, but the Warriors took five forfeits compared to just two for the Falcons. Daly, Thompson, Ettleman, Johnson and Schaaf all took the forfeit wins. It was the fifth criteria, most forfeits, which gave the win to Southwest Iowa.

The Warriors won just two contested matches in the loss to Atlantic.

Ettleman beat Josh Hass 6-1 at 120 and Johnson was a winner by a 19-4 technical fall over D’Artagnan Hansen at 126. Schaaf took a forfeit for Southwest Iowa’s additional points.

The only Warrior that went the distance in the dual loss was Daly, who lost by a 14-1 major decision to Miles Mundrof at 220.