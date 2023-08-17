Fans coming to Shenandoah sporting events this year won’t be able to use cash to get into the event.

Shenandoah, like most other schools in the Hawkeye 10 Conference, are using cashless gates for all events where admission is required.

Shenandoah Activities Director Jon Weinrich said there are three ways to get into an event: Buy an activity pass, buy a ticket online on Bound or use a credit or debit card at the gate.

Weinrich said anyone interested in purchasing an activity pass can call the high school at 246-4727. Activity passes can also be purchased on Bound.