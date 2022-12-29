Shenandoah Sports Year in Review

It was a year to remember for Shenandoah High School athletics, one that had plenty of incredible accomplishments.

The boys bowling team won the program’s first state championship and the school’s first athletics state title of any kind since 1991. On the way to their thrilling championship performance in Waterloo in February, senior Treye Herr bowled a perfect 300 game in helping him win a Hawkeye 10 Conference championship earlier that month in Council Bluffs.

Dalton Athen and Alex Razee as well as Emma Herr from the girls bowling team all qualified for the individual state tournament, which was run the day after the team tournament, with both sporting a brand new format this season.

The spring season was a memorable one as well in Shenandoah, with Le Yuan Sun becoming the girls tennis program’s top state finisher ever with a runner-up mark at the state singles tournament. Sun also won the Hawkeye 10 Conference singles championship, part of a 25-1 season, which saw her drop just four sets all year, three of those coming in the final two matches of her season.

Sun wasn’t Shenandoah’s only strong performance during the spring season as Andrew Lawrence qualified for his second state singles tennis tournament and Tyler Laughlin earned a fifth-place medal in the discus. Laughlin’s discus throw was one of seven events Shenandoah qualified in at the state track and field meet, with Alex Razee in the 400 meter dash and the girls shuttle hurdle relay team of Kate Lantz, Hadlee Kinghorn, Sarah Gilbert and Chloe Denton, both just missing state medals in finishing ninth.

Other highlights from track and field included Sara Morales qualifying for the state track and field meet in the discus and shot put and the Drake Relays in the shot put. The boys 800 medley relay team of Evan Holmes, Hunter Dukes, Brody Cullin and Razee breaking the school record in the event multiple times. Denton won a pair of Hawkeye 10 Conference titles in the shuttle hurdle relay and the 100 meter hurdles.

More history was made in Shenandoah just before the end of the year when Blake Herold became the first Shenandoah athlete in 39 years to sign to play Division I college football when he signed his National Letter of Intent in December to play football at Kansas.

Herold’s signing came just three months after Shenandoah football experienced the other side of a memorable year when low numbers to start the season and major injury concerns led the school to cancel the varsity season with three games remaining on the schedule. The cancellation announcement came four days after the Mustangs lost their Homecoming game to Clarke by a score of 94-0.

Other positive highlights from the year in Shenandoah include Hailey Egbert qualifying for the state cross country meet, Morgan McGargill just missing a place at the state golf tournament, Cole Scamman qualifying for the district wrestling tournament and the boys tennis team making it to the substate final round.

Shenandoah also welcomed in a pair of new coaches during the calendar year, although both are familiar faces to Shenandoah athletics. Ryan Spiegel is currently in his first season as head boys basketball coach after four seasons as a girls assistant. Spiegel took over the program after Jay Soderberg resigned after two seasons. Soderberg stayed in the district and is taking over as head girls golf coach this spring for Kyan Kirkholm.