Shenandoah state tennis trio look ahead to state tournament

The Shenandoah Mustangs have half of their tennis team playing in the state tournament later this week.

The state tournament is May 28-29 at the Byrnes Park Tennis Center in Waterloo. Freshman Andrew Lawrence will compete in the singles bracket after winning the district title Wednesday, May 12. Senior Reed Finnegan and junior Josh Schuster will compete in the doubles bracket after taking runner-up honors at the district tournament.

The trio of Mustangs spent part of the day Friday, May 14, talking about qualifying for the state tournament. Check out the video interviews below.